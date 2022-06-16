Raich Ende Malter & Company to Join EisnerAmper

50-Year Firm Features 245 Professionals

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announced that the partners and staff of New York City-based accounting and advisory firm Raich Ende Malter & Co. LLP ("REM") will be joining EisnerAmper in a transaction anticipated to close in the summer of 2022.

Christopher Loiacono (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1972, REM has 200 professionals and 45 partners/principals serving clients from offices in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Florida and the Cayman Islands. The firm has been ranked by leading accounting and business media as a top 25 accounting firm in New York; top 20 accounting firm in the mid-Atlantic region; and a top 100 accounting firm in the country.

REM provides forward-thinking audit, attest, tax, family office and business advisory services to organizations from multi-generational family-run enterprises to publicly traded companies to not-for-profits. The firm services real estate, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, technology, hospitality, franchising, media and other business sectors.

"In EisnerAmper, we've found a partner that amplifies our efforts to create the highest level of value for our clients while providing our family of accounting professionals an innovative culture in which they can thrive and prosper," said REM Managing Partner Ellis Ende. "We look forward to continuing these efforts with our new colleagues at EisnerAmper."

"This exciting combination greatly enhances EisnerAmper's key services areas as well as adds some new interesting industry groups," said Christopher Loiacono, EisnerAmper Vice Chair of Services. "Adding 245 experienced professionals adds a tremendous amount of brainpower to the firm that will add real and immediate value to our clients. We warmly welcome REM to the EisnerAmper family."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include more than 200 partners and 2,500-plus employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Ellis Ende (PRNewswire)

