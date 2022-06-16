COMPLIA HEALTH AND CARE HEROES PARTNER TO DELIVER INNOVATIVE CAREGIVER REWARD PROGRAM

Care Heroes Engages and Rewards Caregivers, Improves Retention and Recruitment, and Generates Better Patient Outcomes

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology provider, and Care Heroes, the first web and mobile platform to help caregivers track activities and earn incentives, announced today their partnership to drive better patient outcomes through caregiver incentives. This offering is the latest in a series of advancements that underscore CompliaHealth's commitment to delivering a world class consumer and caregiver experience that promotes proactive, predictive health management.

"Caregiver recruitment and retention is the number one issue facing agencies today. At Complia Health we know that the first step in providing great care is being able to attract and retain great caregivers," explained CEO Rich Berner. "By incenting and rewarding great patient care, Care Heroes helps our clients proactively drive the best possible care outcomes, by delivering better experiences for their caregivers and the patients they serve," he added.

As part of the partnership, Complia Health has integrated the Care Heroes recognition platform to align with agencies' key operational metrics. The mobile app influences targeted behaviors by offering incentives called "Care Coins," which can be redeemed for gift cards. Complia Health has integrated these metrics into the Care Heroes app to validate achieved benchmarks.

Agencies using the Care Heroes app have reported a:

81% average increase in caregiver adoption rate in the first week of deployment;

32% average increase in weekly caregiver hours;

13% average decrease in caregiver turnover; and

28% average reduction in missed shifts or visits.

"We are very proud of the behavioral impact our solution has. Seventy-eight percent of caregivers surveyed stated that they enjoy using the app, and more than 70% felt more appreciated by their company/agency for providing this type of incentive. Sixty-one percent of caregivers work additional hours to earn care coins. Working with a great partner like Complia Health empowers us to further expand our reach and positive impact," said Chiara Bell, CEO of Care Heroes. "Our platform reinforces positive behavior and ensures important care activities are completed by rewarding caregivers and staff members, which results in higher employee satisfaction and retention rates," she concluded.

About Care Heroes

Care Heroes is a caregiver engagement platform that enables home care agencies, personal care agencies and health plans to engage, incentivize and reward caregivers. The Care Heroes CareGraph analytics solution provides agencies and health plans with new insights into patient compliance and improves outcomes for patients. To learn more, visit https://www.joincareheroes.com.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

