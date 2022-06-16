Careline Health Group Receives Quality Excellence Award by Homecare Homebase

JACKSON, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Careline Health Group ("Careline"), a value-based alliance that provides Hospice care and Physician Services for the frail or people facing terminal illness, has been awarded Homecare Homebase's (HCHB) 2022 Hospice Quality Excellence Award.

Careline Hospice is recognized for Quality Excellence, achieving the highest possible quality score of 100% by Medicare.

Careline's Chief Clinical Officer, Crissy King, RN accepted this inaugural award at HCHB's Annual User's Conference. HCHB recognized Careline for their excellence in Quality and ranking in the top 3% of quality of patient care scores as defined by the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In fact, Careline has achieved the highest possible quality score at 100% of Medicare measures met for the measurement period.

"This award cuts to the heart of Careline's 'Expect Exceptional' culture," said Careline's Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Mead. "Much of the credit for this award goes to our tireless clinical team who are committed to the patients, families, facilities and communities we serve. It is a testament to our abiding belief that bedside quality is the most important part of Exceptional Hospice care."

About Careline Health Group

Careline Health Group is a value-based alliance that provides Hospice care and Physician Services for the frail or seriously ill population. Careline Health Group is different by design. Our teams use advanced technologies to provide better care and produce exceptional outcomes for the frail or seriously ill population, where and when it is best for them. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgroup.com.

About Homecare Homebase

Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

