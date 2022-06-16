Rapidly-growing U.S. HVAC company continues expansion of leadership team

DAVIE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Pros USA, a leading residential air conditioning services company, has announced the appointment of Richard Outram, FCCA, CPA, CFE, CGMA, as its Chief Financial Officer. With over 35 years of experience in financial management, Outram will lead Air Pros USA's financial initiatives and develop strategies to optimize the company's financial performance as they continue to rapidly grow and acquire new businesses.

Air Pros USA Welcomes Richard Outram as Chief Financial Officer (PRNewswire)

"Richard's approach to financial management will help Air Pros USA identify key partnerships for development in new markets," Anthony Perera, founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "His long track record of achieving results for fast growing companies will help guide our team as we work towards exceeding our 2021 records and ensure we stay on that trajectory."

Outram has extensive expertise in executive financial management, leading companies through strategic phases of profitable organic and acquisitive growth and life cycles. In his previous role as CFO at Cinch Homes Services, Outram led the company through transformation and significant growth.

"As Air Pros USA continues to double their revenue yearly, it is my goal to keep them in a strong financial position for prime opportunities and investments," said Richard Outram, CFO of Air Pros USA. "I am excited to join their team at this critical time of expansion."

Outram is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and Certified Fraud Examiner.

Outram serves as a board member of Financial Executives International's South Florida Chapter and nonprofit Step up for Students. He has authored several books including Cracking the CFO Code- Relationship Selling to Finance Executives and the childrens' financial literacy series, The Adventures of Exokid and the Teachings of Money and The Adventures of Exokid – Growing Financial Wings. He also hosts a podcast series Prepare4 Growth, where he discusses leadership.

His hiring comes at a key moment in Air Pros USA's development as the company continues to grow its national presence in new cities and states. Air Pros USA recently entered the Louisiana market in 2022 and now operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

Air Pros USA was founded as a father-son business in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a single truck and two people. Since then, the fast-growing HVAC company has grown to over $100 million in annual revenue, employs 500 people, and serves over half a million customers in multiple markets.

For more information about Air Pros USA, visit www.airprosusa.com .

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Washington, and Louisana with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 500 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanne Sgro-Killworth

10 to 1 Public Relations

joanne@10to1pr.com

480.363.0403

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Air Pros USA