The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit Invites Global Partners to Build a New Platform for Opening Up to the World

QINGDAO, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS), jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and Shandong Provincial Government on June 20-21, will bring together 795 multinational entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and government representatives from 29 countries.

This year's summit features 41 events covering 14 topics to discuss many aspects of today's global economy and trade. One such event that many participants have signed up for is a discussion on the reconstruction of global industrial chains and supply chains in the post-epidemic era. The event's organizers also invited participants designated as Global Partners to the Oriental Event to help build a new platform for opening up to the world.

With its international awareness and brand influence, the summit brings together a host of partners including Saudi Aramco, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Qingdao Branch, Tsingtao Brewery, Qingdao Laoshan Mineral Water, Huadong (East China) Winery, Qianxi Wine Industry, FAW-Volkswagen Qingdao Dalan Flagship Store, Nestlé, Qingdao Donison Technology, Hynaut, Shandong Xiang Shang Apparel Culture, Hylands Law Firm, Qingdao Branch of China Mobile Group Shandong, and Shandong Yueru Agricultural Development, all of whom will collaborate to provide a full range of quality services to the summit and to participating companies from multiple sectors including energy, finance, beverages, auto sales, medical devices, epidemic prevention materials, clothing and accessories, legal consulting, network communications, and agricultural products.

The summit could not have been held without the support of a number of companies and organizations, while its market-oriented approach is an important feature that proved highly attractive to those who chose to participate. With a focus on three key elements to a successful event - dialog, collaboration and win-win - the summit plans to work together with its partner companies to create an international event meeting high standards as well as to make it a platform for multinational companies operating in China who want to boost their further growth not only in Qingdao and Shandong province, but also throughout the whole of the country.

