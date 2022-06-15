TiNDLE NOW AVAILABLE AT ALL VEGGIE GRILL RESTAURANTS NATIONWIDE

Veggie Grill becomes TiNDLE's first nationwide restaurant partnership with over 30 locations across California , Massachusetts , New York , Oregon and Washington

New "ridiculously good" summertime menu items at featuring TiNDLE at Veggie Grill include the Grilled BBQ Chick'n Sandwich and Chinese Chick'n Salad

For over 15 years, Veggie Grill has made it their mission to address the planet's needs to shift to a more sustainable food system – and now proud to introduce TiNDLE as their featured grilled chicken option this summer

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TiNDLE – the "ridiculously good" plant-based chicken brand – announces its first national restaurant partnership with Veggie Grill , the largest 100% plant-based restaurant company in the U.S. with more than 30 restaurants in five markets and growing. This marks the availability of TiNDLE in more than 500 restaurants globally.

Established in Irvine, CA in 2006, Veggie Grill has grown to become the leading 100% plant-based restaurant group in the U.S., fueled by a vision and passion to help people begin, advance and enjoy their plant-based journey. Veggie Grill believes more plant-based restaurants will positively impact American food culture, by empowering customers to keep doing what they love while combating climate change and an unsustainable food system, all without sacrificing taste and enjoyment.

"At Veggie Grill, we have always prided ourselves on delivering the very best the plant-based world has to offer and partnering with TiNDLE allows us to continue to do exactly that with their high-quality products," says T.K. Pillan, Chairman and Founder at Veggie Grill. "And because TiNDLE is such a versatile product, it allows us to expand our offerings and give our guests a completely new grilled chicken menu experience that we know they will love."

Starting today, restaurant-goers can choose two new TiNDLE dishes available on Veggie Grill menus at all 30 locations across the country, including:

Grilled BBQ Chick'n Sandwich: Chargrilled TiNDLE chick'n, sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, topped with honey-mustard slaw, roasted corn, ranch dressing, served on a brioche bun.

Chinese Chick'n Salad: Chargrilled TiNDLE chick'n, cabbage slaw, cilantro, romaine lettuce, candied almonds, and crispy wonton strips, tossed in a sesame dressing.

Unique to TiNDLE, the first plant-based chicken that was specifically made with chefs and for chefs, thus designed to be highly versatile and malleable. TiNDLE offers limitless possibilities for any restaurant partner and is a true "chef's canvas" for new and exciting plant-based dishes from fried, sautéed or now grilled, as seen through the new grilling application in Veggie Grill's menu additions.

"Veggie Grill has long been a frontrunner in the path to creating a more sustainable food system, and we couldn't be more thrilled to team up on this incredible milestone for TiNDLE," said Andre Menezes, CEO and Co-Founder of TiNDLE. "Our growth is that much more meaningful in our ability to align with partners that share in our mission to make plant-based foods accessible, delicious and enjoyable."

In a little more than a year since its launch, TiNDLE has grown from being served in a handful of Singapore-based locations to being offered in more than 500 restaurants across the United States, Asia, Middle East and Europe – including recent launches in the United Kingdom and Germany. The plant-based chicken brand first debuted in North America in February 2022 and is now available through various restaurant partners in major markets such as New York, Chicago, Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and more. To find the nearest restaurant location carrying TiNDLE, visit here .

On average, chicken made from plants requires less land, less water, and produces less CO₂ than chicken from birds. Based on a 2020 Blue Horizon report, choosing plant-based chicken over avian meat uses 82% less water, 74% less land and 88% less greenhouse gas emissions. Interested chefs and operators looking to add TiNDLE to their menu can contact usapartners@tindle.com for details and samples.

About TiNDLE

TiNDLE is a juicy, plant-based chicken that offers mouthwatering taste, texture, and versatility. TiNDLE is made without animals and with a fraction of the land, water, and energy used to produce meat from birds. TiNDLE brings people together for a mind-blowing taste experience that also benefits the planet. TiNDLE is the first brand created by Next Gen Foods, a Singapore-headquartered food tech company developing and commercializing innovative, sustainable foods. For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

About Next Gen Foods

Founded in 2020, Next Gen Foods is a food-tech startup developing and commercializing innovative and sustainable plant-based food products -- including its flagship product, TiNDLE. Next Gen Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and global distribution scaleup. For more information, visit nextgenfoods.sg.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is the leading 100% plant-based restaurant brand in the United States whose mission is to change American food culture for the better. The purpose-driven brand unites eaters of all kinds by offering craveable, innovative, chef-inspired food that leaves you feeling great.Since opening in 2006, Veggie Grill has 30 locations in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts and New York City. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com .

