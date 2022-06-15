Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Announces $10 Million Gift from the Kellen Family

Names New Surgical Institute and Dedicates Charitable Fund to Provide Assistance for Pet Owners in Financial Need

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1910, the Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC) was founded as a part-time clinic on New York's Lower East Side for animals whose owners could not afford veterinary care. Over the past 112 years, AMC has grown from its humble beginnings to become the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, dedicated to the advancement of veterinary medicine and promotion of the human-animal bond. Today, AMC took a major step to ensure its mission continues for future generations of pet owners with the announcement of a $10 million joint gift from the Denise and Michael Kellen Foundation and the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation to support the hospital's expansion and the dedication of a fund for pet owners in financial need.

In recognition of their gift, AMC will establish the Denise and Michael Kellen Institute for Surgical Care as part of its Gift of Love capital campaign to renovate and expand the hospital's Upper East Side location. The new surgical suite institute is one of the most dramatic components of the hospital's expansion, tripling the size of AMC's current surgical area with more than 7,000 square feet of new and renovated space. It will encompass five state-of-the-art operating rooms, a minor procedure room, a recovery room segregating dogs and cats, and a new Central Sterile Center. Construction is currently underway, with expected completion in 2024.

"For 35 years, our family has been enthusiastic supporters of the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center and its enduring mission of pioneering medicine, charitable care, and postgraduate education," said Michael Kellen. "We are proud to partner with AMC to develop this advanced Surgical Institute, which will not only offer the finest in veterinary surgical care but will enhance training opportunities for veterinarians at AMC and around the world."

The contribution will also name Charlie's Patient Assistance Fund, which provides free and subsidized emergency care for animals whose owners are facing financial difficulties. "No animal should suffer due to financial circumstances, and this fund epitomizes AMC's commitment to providing care to those most in need," said AMC Trustee and Kellen family member Annabelle K. Garrett, who named the fund after her dog Charlie, a recipient of AMC's lifesaving care. In 2021, AMC's philanthropic community funds supported 533 pet families with more than $4.5 million in donated care.

"The Kellen Family has had a deep and lasting impact on the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center," said Kathryn Coyne, President and Chief Executive Officer at AMC. "We are immensely grateful for their continued generosity and their unwavering commitment to our mission. Their contribution helps ensure a bright future for generations of pet families to come."

