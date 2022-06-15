SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, joined the A.Catalyst network as a result of the Declaration of Collaboration recently signed with AstraZeneca. The partnership highlights DoH's commitment to enhancing digital healthcare in the emirate and improving patient experience and outcomes. In an effort to attract leading international healthcare start-ups to Abu Dhabi, DoH seeks to expand collaboration with AstraZeneca to cocreate an innovative ecosystem equipped with an advanced infrastructure.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi joins AstraZeneca’s A.Catalyst network to attract and support start-ups globally. From right to left : Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH); HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH); Hicham Mirghani, Corporate Affairs Director GCC , AstraZeneca; Ghaleb Al Ahdab - Government Affairs Associate Director Gulf, AstraZeneca (PRNewswire)

Witnessed by HE Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), and Hicham Mirghani, Corporate Affairs Director, the agreement was signed during the BIO International Convention 2022 which took place between June 13-16 in San Diego, California, U.S. An Abu Dhabi delegation is participating to showcase the domestic growth and economic development of Abu Dhabi's biotechnology industry.

By joining hands with AstraZeneca's A.Catalyst network, DoH will be able to leverage the network's expertise which comprises of over 20 global health innovation hubs made up of physical locations and virtual partnerships. The network focuses on bringing innovation to disease awareness, diagnostics, treatment wellness, and well-being to create a more holistic patient experience.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director, Research and Innovation Centre at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "Through this partnership, Abu Dhabi is further solidifying its position as a life sciences hub by focusing on healthcare innovation. At DoH, we are committed to bringing innovation to healthcare systems in the UAE. We think it is essential to link to the global innovation hubs around the world, to accelerate innovative discoveries with the aim of revolutionising healthcare in the UAE and beyond."

Hicham Mirghani, Corporate Affairs Director, AstraZeneca, highlighted: "AstraZeneca is a key strategic partner to the DoH, working jointly to develop a digital healthcare system and pushing efforts to innovate solutions in a variety of health fields such as diagnostics, devices, digital health, drug development, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors, which together contribute to meeting the healthcare sector's demand."

Furthermore, the A.Catalyst network acts as a bridge that brings together diverse stakeholders to forge non-traditional partnerships across geographical boundaries, facilitating collaborative action and opening new opportunities to enhance patient-enabled innovation.

SOURCE The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi