Premier Medical Laboratory Services Now Offering AditxtScore™ Personalized Immune Test for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), a nation leading advanced medical diagnostics lab, adds AditxtScore™ to its menu of testing services. Providing more clarity regarding a patient's individual immunity profile, AditxtScore™ allows patients to know their level of protection that an immune response to the virus or vaccination has provided them. Now that a large segment of the population has either undergone vaccination or experienced a symptomatic or asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, AditxtScoreä provides information on immune status during the current phase of the pandemic.

"As new variants emerge, we want to equip physicians with the most advanced tests that allow a comprehensive view of their patient's health status," said Kevin Murdock, CEO of Premier Medical Laboratory Services. "With AditxtScoreä, individuals can make more informed decisions about whether vaccination, boosters, or other risk mitigation strategies are the right course of action for them."

PMLS, a CAP Accredited laboratory which has processed over 3.5 million COVID-19 tests and houses one of the largest Next Generation Sequencing variant tracing platforms in the country, has set out to provide the most advanced solutions to combat COVID-19 over the last two years. While the virus continues to spread and the implications of the new variants are unknown, it is vital that transmission rates, severity of infection, and immunity trends are monitored. AditxtScoreä can be used routinely to identify changes in immune response over time and contribute greatly to the continued understanding of responses to SARS-CoV-2. The test can also provide needed information for individuals, and in certain instances, may help to minimize vaccine hesitancy for those who are not protected by antibodies.

AditxtScoreä results provide answers to the following questions for an individual:

Does the individual have antibodies present?

Are the individual's antibodies present as a result of vaccination or from an immune response to infection by the virus?

Is the individual's immune response likely to provide protection against future infection?

What are possible ways to minimize risk of a future infection (e.g. boosting or limiting exposure)?

With a blood draw, AditxtScore™ provides an assessment of multiple antibody types against multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens. AditxtScoreä also measures levels of neutralizing antibodies, which block viral entry into human cells. A proprietary algorithm is utilized to assess and translate clinical data into meaningful information for individuals. Interpretive information about results and possible ways to minimize risk are then provided to the patient. Developed at the CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited AditxtScore™ Center, led by lab scientists trained at prestigious institutions such as Mayo Clinic and Stanford University, the test is comprehensive and accurate.

In addition to further clarity that an individual can gain regarding their own immunity profile, employers can utilize AditxtScoreä to save time and money with their COVID-19 testing efforts by managing the frequency of testing. The test can also help to minimize lost time and wages for employees with less frequent quarantines. Lastly, it can keep employees safer by identifying those employees most at risk of infection.

AditxtScore™ is offered through Premier Medical Laboratory Services as an authorized channel partner. Additional terms, conditions and restrictions may apply. Please click on the following link for further information https://premedinc.com/aditxtscore-immune/

About PMLS

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is the official health and wellness partner of the Greenville Triumph and an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and COLA. PMLS prides itself on delivering some of the most rapid turnaround times of testing results in the industry and patient friendly billing. Their expansive menu of highly advanced tests and screenings include genomic risk assessment assays for various cancers, heart disease, and diabetes, as well as women's health panels, toxicology, allergy testing, pharmacogenomics, routine blood chemistry, and noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). With a heartfelt mission to improve patient care, their in-house research and development team of PhD scientists and forward-thinking laboratory staff are continually innovating ways to provide the most highly advanced medical diagnostics available. For more information about PMLS, please visit www.premedinc.com or call 866.312.4707.

About Aditxt

Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) is a biotech innovation company developing and commercializing technologies focused on monitoring and reprogramming the immune system. Aditxt's immune monitoring technologies are designed to provide a personalized immune profile. Aditxt's immune reprogramming technologies, currently preclinical, are being developed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance to address rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies.

For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com and www.AditxtScore.com

