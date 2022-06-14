On National Forklift Safety Day, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Launches Forklift Safety Pledge

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group , a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, announced today, on National Forklift Safety Day, a call-to-action for its employees, dealers and customers to sign the #SafetyDrivesUs pledge.

As part of the company's "Safety Drives Us" campaign, the Safety Pledge was created to reinforce the need for safe forklift operations and to upholding the highest safety standards in the workplace. Prioritizing safety policies and placing importance on safety training and practices can significantly help to reduce forklift accidents. Employees and dealers that sign the pledge are making a personal commitment to improving overall safety and wellness in their industry.

Additionally, for every pledge received from June 14 – 30, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas will give back to the local Habitat for Humanity to help aid in its vision to help everyone have a safe and decent place to live. This year's goal is to collect 3,000 pledges by June 30, 2022, and in exchange, the company will make a $5,000 contribution toward forklift certification and safety gear for Habitat's employees and volunteers.

"Safety drives everything we do, from how we work to the way we treat each other," said Jay Gusler, executive vice president, operations at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Our goal in launching this Safety Pledge on National Forklift Safety Day is to bring people together with a shared commitment to change our industry for the better – ultimately, to keep all workers safe by never compromising on safety. We hope you will join us in taking the pledge to Drive Safety in your workplace."

The annual National Forklift Safety Day is a significant event for the industry and is hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA). In its ninth year, National Forklift Safety Day provides educational opportunities for customers, forklift operators and the government on the importance of safe forklift procedures.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its family of brands ̶ Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Jungheinrich®, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Rocla AGV Solutions ̶ are supporting National Forklift Safety Day across the company's three campuses and encouraging its employees, dealers and customers to take the pledge. The company is also making available its training and resources for safe forklift operation, including Operator Training , Forklift Rules Of The Road and Forklift Certification FAQs .

To join in this year's Safety Drives Us campaign and take the pledge, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/safety.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com .

