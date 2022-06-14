Hightouch Named Snowflake Marketplace Partner of the Year for Media, Entertainment & Advertising

Data Activation Platform Enables Organizations to Unlock the Value of their Data

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch today announced that it has been named the 2022 Snowflake Marketplace Media, Entertainment & Advertising award winner by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. This award was presented this week at Snowflake Summit 2022 'The World of Data Collaboration' .

Hightouch, the Data Activation leader, was named Snowflake Marketplace Partner of the Year 2022. Snowflake customers use the Hightouch reverse ETL platform to activate the Data Cloud. (PRNewswire)

Hightouch was recognized for the company's achievements in helping joint customers activate data in Snowflake's Data Cloud by sharing analytics insights with business tools. Hightouch makes it seamless for marketers to segment user audiences with first party data, and then activate them across marketing platforms and advertising networks.

"Hightouch has made it seamless to sync our data in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud with our various marketing platforms so we can optimize around our most successful customers," explains Adam Smith, Analytics Manager at Imperfect Foods . "With Hightouch, we can duplicate our audiences and send data to any destination of our choosing immediately."

"Until recently, companies built a central source of truth for their data in order to run analytics," explains Kashish Gupta, Co-CEO of Hightouch. "Hightouch helps companies activate their customer data through Snowflake's secure data sharing platform to personalize marketing campaigns across all channels."

"We are honored to announce Hightouch as Snowflake's Marketplace Media, Entertainment & Advertising award winner," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Snowflake Marketplace. "Hightouch's data activation platform delivers deep value to the Snowflake ecosystem and we look forward to continuing to build upon our partnership to further empower joint media, advertising and entertainment customers."

Learn more about Hightouch and Snowflake for Data Activation.

About Hightouch

Hightouch, a Powered by Snowflake Partner, is the world's leading Data Activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into SaaS tools. In November, Hightouch announced $40M in Series B financing at a $450 million valuation led by ICONIQ Capital, early investors in Snowflake. Hightouch's hundreds of customers range from fast-growing startups like Plaid, Betterment, Calendly, and Lucidchart to large enterprises like AXS, Nando's, and Autotrader. For more information, visit www.hightouch.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hightouch