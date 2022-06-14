Haivision Introduces SRT Protocol Support to Aviwest Video Contribution Solutions

Broadcast customers now have greater flexibility for live broadcast contribution with Aviwest mobile video transmitters supporting SRT as part of the complete Haivision product portfolio

MONTREAL, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, today announced the introduction of SRT video streaming support in Aviwest IP video contribution solutions bringing broadcasters more options than ever before for contributing real-time content for coverage of premium live events, news, and sports.

In April 2022, Haivision closed the acquisition of Aviwest, an industry leader in mobile IP-based video contribution systems and a pioneer in the transmission of live video over cellular networks. The acquisition expanded Haivision's video contribution solutions portfolio to include 5G transmission, mobile video contribution, and network bonding technology. Introducing SRT support to the Aviwest PRO, AIR, and RACK series now allows for interoperability with the complete Haivision product portfolio and other SRT-enabled solutions. This allows Aviwest devices to be used alongside other Haivision broadcast technology in a wide variety of broadcast production scenarios, including multi-camera remote production, cloud contribution and distribution, and collaborative decentralized workflows.

"In just two months since the acquisition of Aviwest, we have already made great strides in executing on our vision of delivering end-to-end technology solutions that will power the future of live broadcast," said Mirko Wicha, CEO and President, Haivision. "We are excited to see our technologies coming together and firmly believe that the combined strength of our solutions will empower our customers' success."

Originally developed by Haivision, SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) is an Emmy ® award-winning open-source video transport protocol that optimizes real-time streaming across unpredictable networks. Widely adopted by the media and entertainment industry, SRT provides television broadcasters with a secure and reliable solution for low-latency video contribution over the internet. SRT includes low-latency packet loss recovery and AES 128/256-bit encryption for end-to-end security.

Adding the SRT protocol for streaming over fixed IP networks to the two-time Emmy ® award- winning Aviwest Safe Stream Transport (SST) technology, designed for cellular transmission of high-quality live video, dramatically improves interoperability with live broadcast production equipment and remote production workflows that include a mix of mobile and wired video contribution.

"With the introduction of SRT outputs as a complement to our SST technology, we are further expanding the scope of what is possible by offering our customers the best in reliable, low-latency video transmission over any network and to a wide range of receivers, gateways, and cloud workflows," said Ronan Poullaouec, VP Engineering Remote and Wireless Systems, Haivision.

For more information, visit https://www.aviwest.com/products/

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

