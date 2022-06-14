CUB URGES CHICAGO RESIDENTS TO STAY SAFE, COOL DURING DANGEROUS HEAT

CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With potentially dangerous heat descending on Illinois, the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) released tips on how residents can keep their homes cool, safe and energy efficient.

"You should never keep your home too hot because you're worried about the electric bill," CUB Executive Director David Kolata said. "There are ways to stay safe and cool without breaking the bank."

The National Weather Service predicted (add info about current weather, heat index). CUB posted the following tips at CUBHelpCenter.com:

Be safe . Many utilities recommend setting your thermostat at 76-78 degrees when you're at home and awake. When you're asleep or away, you can bump the temperature up a few degrees. Never raise the temperature to an unsafe level.

Use fans . Fans alone aren't adequate in a heat wave, but they can be used with an air conditioner—so you don't have to blast the AC. Run a ceiling fan counter-clockwise, from your position looking up at it, to create a downdraft, and make sure to turn off your fan when you leave the room. (Fans cool people, not rooms.)

Avoid hot tasks . Delay heat-producing tasks, such as dishwashing, baking, or laundry, until the cooler night or early morning hours. Consider grilling out, to keep the kitchen from overheating and your AC from over-working. If grilling isn't for you, make meals in the microwave instead.

Shut it off. Turn off and unplug extra appliances that just produce more heat and make your home hotter (TV, computers, laptops, lights, and gadgets like your phone charger). Consider using a smart power strip for your computer and entertainment systems.

Weatherize your windows and doors. Prevent hot air from seeping in by sealing the gaps around windows and doors. Shut blinds or shades during the sunny daytime hours to prevent your air conditioner from working harder to cool the home.

Clean filters . Clean your air conditioning unit's filter at least once every three months. It's an easy way to improve the unit's performance and to save energy.

Drink plenty of water . Sip about four to eight glasses of fluids a day, but avoid alcohol and caffeine, which promote dehydration.

Be a good neighbor. Make sure your neighbors have a safe and cool place to stay during hot weather. Illinois has free . Make sure your neighbors have a safe and cool place to stay during hot weather.has free cooling centers. Many of those are open during business hours, and Tollway Oasis locations are open 24 hours a day. Public libraries and the homes of friends and family also can be cool places of refuge.

