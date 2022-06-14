Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Expands Presence with Omaha Corporate Office

National life insurance provider opens its first non-sales office outside of Massachusetts in its 130-year history

CANTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today the opening of its dedicated corporate office space for employees in Omaha, Nebraska. As a national life insurance carrier with its main office in Canton, Massachusetts, the new space will support the organization's growth and provide a dedicated non-sales office for employees in the Midwest for the first time in the organization's 130-year history.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company announces the opening of its dedicated office in Omaha, Nebraska, for employees in the Midwest; it is the first non-sales office outside of Massachusetts in the organization’s 130-year history. (PRNewswire)

The opening of Boston Mutual's corporate office in Omaha is a key component of its strategic roadmap initiatives.

The opening of Boston Mutual's Omaha office is a key element of the company's long-term strategic plan to grow its national presence. The office will be populated by members of various teams, including the company's newly integrated Customer Experience, Innovation, Projects & Technology Strategic Business Center, and will be led by the department's executive vice president, Jennifer Helms. She has held multiple leadership roles in the insurance industry in Omaha and is active in the local community.

"The opening of our corporate office in Omaha is a critical component of our business's diversification initiatives on our strategic roadmap," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We are pleased to have Jennifer Helms leading our new office space in the Midwest as she has been an exemplary leader in the Omaha insurance industry for several years. We are proud of our growth and are looking forward to deepening our presence in the Omaha community."

Over a dozen Boston Mutual employees are currently based in Omaha. Through the company's charitable corporate citizenship program, Making An Impact, and as individuals, many of these employees are actively engaged in a number of charitable initiatives to support local non-profits, such as the University of Nebraska Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Project Harmony, TeamMates Mentoring, and the Business Ethics Alliance. The company also directly supports various causes in the region – for example, to pay tribute for veterans' service to our country and as part of the company's 130th anniversary activities in 2022, Boston Mutual Life assisted Wreaths Across America's initiative to place wreaths during the holiday season last year on the graves of service members at the Omaha National Cemetery.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/. For insurance brokers interested in learning more about Boston Mutual's product portfolio, contact our sales representative for the Omaha region: https://www.bostonmutual.com/our-products/solutions-for-the-workplace/find-a-representative/#NE.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contacts

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

Boston Mutual News Desk:

bmlnewsdesk@bostonmutual.com

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company