Yadea Eyes Spanish Market with Madrid Launch Event

MADRID, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is gearing up for a high-profile launch event in Madrid this month to make a splash in the Spanish market. The company will showcase its brand and products at Madrid City Hall on June 21 under the theme #YADEATakestheCity.

Yadea is debuting a full range of products in the upcoming Madrid Launch Event under the theme #YADEATakestheCity (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to be entering the Spanish market. We hope that with our Spanish debut, more people will embrace our Electrify Your Life philosophy and live more sustainably," said Aska Zeng, CEO of Yadea Europe. "We want to bring new mobility ideas to the table in those markets most committed to decarbonization and future mobility solutions."

Headlining the product showcase is the high-end YADEA Vfly series along with the Y1S commercial delivery scooter that was unveiled in Milan last year. Other Yadea products will also be on show covering categories such as electric motorcycles, bicycles, and kick scooters. The event will also provide a platform for Yadea's striking designs. The company has already received some international recognition, picking up the 2020 Red Dot Award for its C1 model in Germany as well as an IDEA Award in the US.

Designed for performance, Yadea products deliver on beauty, power, and comfort while incorporating the most up-to-date industry trends. Graphene 3.0 battery technology is a particular highlight, drawing high praise from Nobel Laureate in physics and "Father of Graphene" Professor Andre Geim. It combines long life, fast charging, and extreme temperature resistance with a huge operational range.

Jointly created with Studio F.A. Porsche, Yadea's VFLY series are intelligent high-end products. The Meteor Falcon N scooter's smart AI voice assistant allows riders to handle calls, music, radio, and even route planning on the go.

Yadea will also showcase its fast-charging technology during the event. The company's automotive-grade solutions meet both European and Chinese standards and can work directly with existing electric car piles, removing the need for new installations. They support AC charging with OBC power of up to 2kw for full charging in under 3.5 hours. DC fast-charging up to 30kw can charge a lithium battery to 80% at 25 degrees Celsius in just 10 minutes.

Yadea has made great strides in expanding its business into overseas markets in 2021, including the brand's global launch with the "Electrify Your Life" slogan, and became the official partner for the 2021 XLETIX Challenge Berlin. Present in over 90 countries globally, Yadea notably launched in Italy in November with a high-profile launch event at EICMA 2021.

Yadea aims to empower people around the world so they can move away from traditional gas-powered vehicles and swap them for green energy alternatives. In collaboration with Spanish partners, Yadea will continue to develop more green mobility solutions and co-create a better future for European customers. With its next stop in Madrid, the firm aims to establish itself as a world-class global brand.

Please stay tuned for the event on June 21.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 60 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

