NeoImmuneTech to Present at Upcoming BIO International Convention

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its Chief Business Officer, Sam Zhang, Ph.D., MBA, will present a company update at the upcoming BIO International Convention, to be held June 13-16 in San Diego, CA.

Sam Zhang, Ph.D., MBA, NeoImmuneTech Chief Business Officer said: "One week after NeoImmuneTech presented new promising data at ASCO 2022 congress, the BIO International Convention is a perfect opportunity to remind the scientific and industry community about the momentum of our broad development program with NT-I7, our long-acting human IL-7, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-Ts".

The details of the company's presentation are as follows:

BIO International Convention

Title: Expanding the Frontier of Immuno-Oncology with NT-I7, a long acting IL-7, in combination of checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-Ts

Date: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM - 12:15 PM (PDT)

Where: Company Presentation Theater 4

Website: BIO International Convention

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7, and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and for sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

