Hightouch Expands Snowflake Partnership to Drive Data Activation and Customer Value

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch , the leading Data Activation provider, today expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to provide joint customers with seamless access to data activation in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Hightouch's platform is natively available within Snowflake, providing a push-button way for customers to initiate Hightouch from their Snowflake account.

Hightouch is a Data Activation partner available through Snowflake Partner Connect. In addition, Hightouch has achieved both Snowflake-ready and Premier Partner status, designating Hightouch as a validated partner that adheres to the Data Cloud's best practices for product integrations.

"Hightouch is ushering in the last-mile of analytics, enabling customers to leverage Snowflake as an end-to-end data platform" explains Tarik Diwek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Through Snowflake Partner Connect, using Hightouch with the Data Cloud is secure, easy, and nearly instant."

Unlike legacy data platforms that can take up to 12 months to deploy, Hightouch's reverse ETL capabilities work with Snowflake to build platforms in a matter of hours. This activates data across destinations like marketing and advertising platforms for faster time-to-value and increased insights. By centralizing customer data workloads in Snowflake, organizations can realize greater efficiencies across governance, resources, and security, all while expanding the speed of innovation.

"With Snowflake Partner Connect, Hightouch continues to advance the data activation category," explains Tejas Manohar, CEO and co-Founder at Hightouch. "Our extended partnership with Snowflake makes it seamless for organizations to create activation workloads that immediately impact revenue, from improving ad spend to increasing marketing conversions to reducing customer churn."

With the Hightouch and Snowflake integration, organizations can realize the following benefits:

Maximum flexibility to create data models that meet the unique requirements of their business, rather than using rigid, pre-defined models.

Engineering teams can operate more efficiently with their preferred data tools, saving countless hours on custom scripting and maintenance.

Security concerns are minimized as the data remains in the Data Cloud and the Hightouch integration is vetted by Snowflake's rigorous standards.

Time to value is accelerated with Snowflake Partner Connect so that organizations can get started and begin activating their data.

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform, syncing data from warehouses directly into your SaaS tools. All business teams, from sales and marketing to support and customer success, need relevant, accurate, and real-time customer data to add critical context inside the software they already use. Whether you're enhancing communications with customers via CRM, optimizing ad copy, or personalizing email, Hightouch makes your data actionable —all with SQL, no scripts or APIs required. For more information, visit www.hightouch.io.

