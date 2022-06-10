NSSF and Project ChildSafe Encourage Firearm Safety on #ResponsibleGunOwnersDay and During National Safety Month

NEWTOWN, Conn. , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of June as National Safety Month, as well as Responsible Gun Owners Day, NSSF® — The Firearm Industry Trade Association — and Project ChildSafe® are encouraging gun owners to pay extra attention to firearm safety practices and responsible gun ownership, including securely storing their firearms when not in use. Project ChildSafe provides a host of resources for all types of gun owners, from first-time owners to experienced ones.

Over the last two years, there have been more than 14 million first-time gun owners, many of them seeking guidance on training and safety education at firearm retailers, shooting ranges and through NSSF's Project ChildSafe program. Firearm ownership is a right enjoyed by millions of Americans, and with that right comes the responsibility to safely handle and store firearms when they're not in use. Project ChildSafe has a vast library of firearm safety resources available to gun owners to help prevent accidents, theft and misuse, including suicide.

"NSSF and Project ChildSafe promote responsible gun ownership and safe firearm storage year-round, and National Safety Month allows us to elevate our safety messages even further," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF's President and CEO. "We've seen a significant rise in the number of new gun owners over the last two years, and the growing diversity of gun ownership is truly amazing. We're committed to providing a wide range a gun safety resources to help gun owners responsibly store their firearms."

Project ChildSafe is also focused on the important role that preventing access to firearms plays in helping to prevent suicide. Project ChildSafe works to reach veterans and their families, active servicemen and servicewomen, teens and parents of teens to increase awareness of mental health and how to help someone going through a difficult period in life. NSSF and Project ChildSafe has partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to authentically speak to gun owners about mental health.

Saturday, June 11, is #ResponsibleGunOwnersDay, where gun owners are encouraged to head to their local gun range to enjoy the shooting sports and teach others about training and safety, and to celebrate the millions of responsible gun owners in America. Find a range near you at WheretoShoot.org.

Top Project ChildSafe resources for firearm owners:

· A video highlighting How to Have a Conversation with Children About Firearm Safety

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

About Project ChildSafe

Project ChildSafe is the largest, most comprehensive firearm safety education program in the U.S. It was developed by NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, and is committed to promoting genuine firearm safety through the distribution of safety education messages and free firearm safety kits. For more information, see ProjectChildsafe.org. Project ChildSafe Foundation is a non-profit that supports the Project ChildSafe initiative.

