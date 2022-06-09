Wonder Media Network Announces the Launch of Tribeca Selected True Crime Podcast "I Was Never There", Covering The Perplexing Cold Case Disappearance of Marsha "Mudd" Ferber

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder Media Network, a women-founded, mission-driven podcast network, today announced the launch of its first-ever true-crime podcast, "I Was Never There." In this 8-part series, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival today as part of their audio storytelling program, hosts and mother-daughter duo Jamie and Karen Zelermyer take a fresh look into the cold-case disappearance of their close friend Marsha "Mudd" Ferber. The investigation extends beyond Marsha, taking listeners on an intimate trip into the stories of those who contributed to the counter cultures and political movements swirling through West Virginia in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

I Was Never There cover art (PRNewswire)

On April 25, 1988, the 47-year-old mother of two disappeared without a trace. The investigation sparked multiple theories but no definitive explanations. Through current and archival interviews with Marsha's friends, neighbors, musicians, co-workers, and law enforcement, Jamie and Karen try to solve the mystery while also embarking on a personal journey through Marsha's life as a back-to-the-land hippie, commune leader, pot-dealing outlaw, bar owner, and promoter of the 80s rock music scene.

"At WMN, we aim to tell stories from perspectives too often left out of the mainstream. This story instantly transfixed us and is a unique take on the true-crime genre: our central figure is a complex, older, female figure and our hosts are a mother-daughter-duo. So the story we hear is not just about Marsha's disappearance, but about intergenerational feminism, a decades-long wrestling with female, queer, American identity…and so much more," said Shira Atkins, co-founder and CRO of Wonder Media Network.

The first three episodes of "I Was Never There" are available on all major podcast platforms on Thursday, June 9th.

Wonder Media Network is a pioneering audio-first media company that uses stories to inspire action, to promote equality and justice, and to introduce empathy into politics, business, and culture. Wonder Media Network (WMN) presents the stories we seldom hear and the perspectives we often miss. We dig into the narratives of people - particularly women - who are stepping up to enact change. WMN is a women's media company born out of a sense that gender parity in all segments of society is a value worth fighting for. We create original content, work with like-minded organizations and individuals to co-create content, and offer end-to-end production services to select clients for white-label projects. Interested in working with us? Don't hesitate to reach out.

