Carsfast CEO Chosen as Auto Remarketing's Top 40 Under 40 Honoree

Shaun Sumaru, Carsfast CEO recognized for driving innovation in the automotive industry

PHOENIX, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive fintech platform Carsfast announced today that CEO Shaun Sumaru has been named as a Top 40 Under 40 auto professional in the 2022 Auto Remarketing awards. The awards recognise young professionals who are taking on leadership roles in the auto industry and impacting the remarketing and used-car space.

Honorees will be recognized in the Oct overissue of Auto Remarketing and during a ceremony this fall at Used Car Week Nov. 15-19 in Las Vegas, NV., at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

Shaun is a second-time Automotive Tech founder with over 16 years of Automotive Retail experience from the showroom floor to franchise ownership. He was the youngest Dealer Principle at 29 running a three-franchise dealership and a team of 55.

Through this experience Shaun identified gaps in the market, first founding mobile app CarDeals2me, which enabled buyers to get fast, free, and anonymous quotes on new and used cars. After taking CarDeals2me global, he founded Carsfast, a Fintech company helping financial institutions and dealerships dynamically acquire and retain customers.

Shaun Sumaru, Carsfast CEO, said the award is credit to the whole team at Carsfast:

"I'm really honored to have been ranked in Auto Remarketing's 40 Under 40. Our mission has always been to make the car buying process easier for buyers and vendors, giving everyone flexibility and convenience. Thanks to the hard work of the Carsfast team and the amazing technology we've developed, we've created the best customer experience and are well positioned for rapid growth."

With the semiconductor shortage delaying production of new vehicles, the market for existing cars is red hot. According to Cox Automotive the US market hit record highs in 2021 with 40.9 million units sold, representing 10% year-on-year growth. Demand has also driven up the price of used cars, making it even more vital for buyers to have efficient tools like Carsfast to help them find the best vehicles that match their needs.

About Carsfast

Carsfast is a Phoenix, AZ headquartered financial technology company founded in 2019, operating in the automotive sector. We help financial institutions and dealerships dynamically acquire and retain customers using our patented Carsfast Engage product suite. Our customers can go from cold lead to engaged auto shopper in minutes online.

