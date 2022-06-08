Summit Financial Names Joseph Spada, CFP® 2021 Leading Financial Advisor

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the preeminent privately owned financial planning and wealth management firms in the Northeast, Summit Financial announced that Joseph Spada, CFP® was named the firm's 2021 Leading Financial Advisor.

The award recognizes Mr. Spada as head of Summit Financial's most productive wealth management practice for a record 24 consecutive years.

A financial advisor for over 35 years, Joe specializes in providing clients with a range of services, including investment management, retirement, insurance, tax and estate planning. Integrating his client's wealth with their life goals along with reducing their income/estate taxes are at the core of his advisory services.

Spada's enduring success as the firm's front-runner goes hand-in-hand with his unflagging passion for continuous innovation of the Summit platform to enhance the client experience. Joe is also fiercely committed to mentorship and collaboration with the firm's next-generation talent. Eager to teach and learn with equal enthusiasm, Spada commands the respect of his peers and stokes the firm-wide drive for excellence that has come to define the Summit client experience.

"Joe is the heart and soul of our business," said Summit CEO Stan Gregor. "His leadership and the hard work and dedication of the entire Summit team are directly responsible for Summit's* phenomenal growth over the past year, in which our assets under advisement nearly doubled to $7.8 billion."

Mr. Spada is also Chairman of the Tri-County Scholarship Fund. His insights and personal financial advice have been featured in The New York Times, Worth, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and other national publications. He resides in Mendham, NJ with his wife Tamara and four sons.

With 55 advisors across 19 locations (as of March 31), Summit has grown considerably in the last five years, strategically adding talent and resources to support the firm's growing advisor and client base.

Summit is committed to ongoing collaboration among its advisors, building on a 40-year legacy of client-first service and a modern, comprehensive planning experience. "We are thrilled to celebrate our milestone 40th anniversary this year," Gregor added. "Our history affords us a strong foundation so we can be nimble in the ever-evolving financial services industry. We leverage our homegrown insights - specifically through our top advisors - while paving a clear path forward, powered by the technology, solutions and resources advisors need to drive success for our clients."

