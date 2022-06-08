Spencer Stuart Welcomes Miranda Pode, Co-leader of Advisory Services Globally

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global executive search and leadership advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Miranda Pode has joined as co-leader of its advisory services globally.

Pode is a skilled executive coach and trusted adviser to boards, CEOs and other C-suite leaders, especially in the area of CEO and senior leader transitions, transformational leadership and diversity and inclusion, applying both her consulting expertise and her leadership experience in senior strategy, commercial management and marketing roles for Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100) organizations.

Based in London, Pode joins Spencer Stuart from a global executive search and leadership firm, where she co-led its global financial services practice, focusing on banking, insurance and consumer finance. She was also part of the firm's board consulting, CEO and human resources practices, and led the London office. Previously, Pode was a member of the executive committee of Marks & Spencer's food division, running the marketing and strategy function as well as the direct food businesses. She also held various roles at Sainsbury's, including leading investor relations, strategy and the petrol-retailing operations. Pode began her career as an investor relations consultant in Boston and London, advising U.S. companies seeking access to European equity markets.

In this role, Pode joins Robert DeVries, who assumed his co-leadership responsibilities in January and has been with the firm 16 years. He also co-leads Spencer Stuart's global hospitality and leisure practice and is a core member of the firm's Board, CEO and private equity practices. DeVries has also previously served as global head of the firm's industry and functional practices and as co-head of Spencer Stuart's North America business.

"We are delighted that Miranda has joined Spencer Stuart to co-lead our advisory services globally," said Ben Williams, chief executive officer of Spencer Stuart. "Her global perspective and considerable advisory and leadership talents make her an ideal fit for this role. Aligning our Spencer Stuart, Kincentric and Cambria advisory services under Miranda and Bob's leadership will help bring together our teams and capabilities across executive search and leadership advisory in a more integrated way for our clients."

"I am excited to join Spencer Stuart, a firm that is deeply passionate about discovering and developing leaders, at a time when leadership has never mattered more," said Pode. "I am thrilled to work with Bob and the firm's incredibly talented team to deliver our capabilities in a cohesive way that enables meaningful impact for our clients, who are facing an increasingly changing and challenging world."

