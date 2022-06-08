Rhyme Announces Partnership with Ohio Hospital Association to Ease the Prior Authorization Burden

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhyme, the nation's largest integrated prior authorization network enabling intelligent collaboration between payers and providers, announced a new partnership with Ohio Hospital Association (OHA) effective April 2022. This exclusive partnership brings opportunities for improved efficiencies in the prior authorization space for OHA member hospitals and health systems.

As the united voice of Ohio's hospitals, OHA leverages data and expertise to be the leader in influencing health policy, driving quality improvement initiatives and advocating for economic sustainability to serve its diverse membership. The agreement brings OHA's endorsement of Rhyme's healthcare technology and establishes Rhyme as a Corporate Partner of OHA to engage with member hospitals. The timing is significant for a partnership, as providers in the state examine new ways to reduce the cost and resource burden associated with prior authorization.

"Ohio hospitals face significant workforce challenges and cost pressures that require exploring greater efficiencies in health care delivery. OHA chose to partner with Rhyme to offer our 250 member hospitals and 15 health systems the opportunity to streamline the prior authorization process," said Mike Abrams, president and CEO of the Ohio Hospital Association. "Reducing the time and hospital staff needed to secure payer approvals reduces costs and eases the burden on patients, hospitals, and payers."

Rhyme, based in Ohio, launched a real-time prior authorization network in 2016 for providers and payers. The platform replaces the prior authorization process with intelligent collaboration marked by meaningful payer-provider interactions and faster, coordinated care decisions. By delivering direct payer connectivity and integrating into providers' existing workflows, Rhyme accelerates time to patient care while saving time, effort, and costs commonly lost in the process.

"Payers and providers are done talking about the prior authorization problem, and they're ready to take action and feel some relief," says Rhyme CEO Joe Anstine. "We're thrilled to partner with OHA and continue creating opportunities across the state for hospitals—and the patients they serve—to experience that relief."

Rhyme is currently the electronic prior authorization vendor with several health systems in Ohio including: Akron Children's Hospital, Genesis HealthCare System, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth, and University Hospitals.

About Rhyme

Rhyme is the largest integrated prior authorization network that enables intelligent collaboration between providers and payers. Our platform coordinates medical prior authorization processes and accelerates time to patient care. Connecting healthcare data from payers and providers, Rhyme's real-time shared knowledge network enables true collaboration, saves wasted efforts and resources, and enhances the patient experience. For more information, visit www.GetRhyme.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Rhyme (formerly PriorAuthNow).

About OHA

Established in 1915, OHA represents 250 hospitals and 15 health systems throughout Ohio that employs 251,200 Ohioans, contributes $93.5 billion to Ohio's economy and gives $7.9 billion in net community benefit. OHA is the nation's first state hospital association and is recognized nationally for patient safety and health care quality initiatives and environmental sustainability programs. As the united voice of Ohio's hospitals, the Ohio Hospital Association leverages data and expertise to be the leader in influencing health policy, driving quality improvement initiatives and advocating for economic sustainability. OHA's mission is to collaborate with member hospitals and health systems to ensure a healthy Ohio. The association founded the OHA Institute for Health Innovation and is a co-founder of the Ohio Health Information Partnership and the Ohio Patient Safety Institute. OHA website: www.ohiohospitals.org .

