MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS NAMED 2022 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RISING STARS

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick Peeler announced that three of its attorneys, Geoffrey Brethen, Gabriel Duarte, and Lisa Hsiao, are named to the 2022 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Stars for their exemplary legal talent.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Geoffrey Brethen is a Partner in the firm's Costa Mesa office. He represents clients in commercial, labor and employment, trademark, financial, and real estate litigation matters.

Gabriel Duarte, a Partner in the firm's Ventura County office advises high-net-worth individuals and families on the planning and administration of multimillion-dollar trusts and estates by providing strategic counsel to preserve clients' legacies and honor their wishes on transferring wealth to the next generation.

Lisa Hsiao is a Partner in the firm's Orange County and Los Angeles offices. Hsiao is an experienced trial attorney and focuses her practice on transportation, product liability, premises liability, real estate and employment. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and individuals in tort-based litigation with an emphasis on products liability, business litigation and transportation law. She has obtained favorable results for her clients through early mediation, dispositive motions, pre-trial motions, and jury and court trials.

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

