LINEAR SYSTEMS TO SHOWCASE ULTRA HIGH PERFORMANCE DISCRETE SEMICONDUCTORS AT SENSORS CONVERGE EXHIBITION IN SAN JOSE, CA

FREMONT, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc. (Linear Systems) announced it will be exhibiting at the Sensors Converge exhibition being held June 28 and June 29 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA.

"Sensors Converge brings a unique focus to how ultra-high-performance semiconductors fit in with sensors and connectivity to build the Internet of Things," Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said. "We look forward to again having a wide range of discussions with attendees and other exhibitors on how we can help them build more capable systems."

Sensors Expo & Conference began 37 years ago with a focus on sensor technology. Since then, the event has expanded and diversified to include semiconductors and other technologies that work hand-in-hand with sensors.

Linear Systems' ultra-low-noise semiconductors are key components in a wide array of sensor systems ranging from underwater listening to accelerometers to the Rubin Observatory. "For the most demanding applications, our components take signal chain performance to a level that's not otherwise possible," McCune said.

Linear Systems specializes in the development and manufacture of precision, ultra-low-noise small-signal discrete components. Its parts, such as the LSK389 and LSK489, are used in highly demanding sensor systems ranging from the Large-Scale Synoptic Telescope to piezoelectric devices to sonobuoys. These parts also provide the front-end amplification for high-end test and measurement, medical and audio equipment.

Linear Systems is a full-service, privately-held, 35-year-old designer and manufacturer of small-signal discrete semiconductors with millions of parts in stock. The Fremont, CA-based company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems. The company fabricates wafers at three Silicon Valley foundries.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, BIFET Amplifiers, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes, MOSFETs, and Voltage Controlled Resistors. Data sheets, application notes, SPICE models and other information can be downloaded at linearsystems.com .

Linear Systems' Sensors Converge booth is #437. For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at laura@linearsystems.com . For customer service, please contact Linear Systems at sales@linearsystems.com or call (510) 490-9160.

