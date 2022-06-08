Jacobs Secures Rail Contract in Singapore

Key project in Jacobs' growing transport infrastructure portfolio in Asia

DALLAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed as the design consultant for the design and construction of the Tavistock Station and Tunnels, as part of the Cross Island Line Phase 1 project in Singapore. Constructed in three phases, the Cross Island Line is Singapore's eighth Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line with the longest fully underground network. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors – linking major hubs and interchanges and make commuting across the rail network more convenient and efficient.

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs) (PRNewswire)

The contract is valued at approximately $302 million (SGD$407 million) and comprises the design and construction of the underground station, bored tunnels, launching shaft for tunnel boring machines and associated building services.

"This appointment builds on Jacobs' strong track record of delivering transformational projects in Singapore, as well as strengthening our presence in the growing transport infrastructure market across Asia," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Keith Lawson. "Our technical skills and rail experience will help connect more people, places and communities in this vibrant city and support our goal of creating a more connected, sustainable world."

Jacobs will work with Sato Kogyo, which was awarded the contract by Singapore's Land Transport Authority, to provide civil, structural and architectural design services and maintain critical oversight through to the construction of the project. The Cross Island Line Phase 1 comprises 12 stations, including the Tavistock Station and will serve residential and industrial areas in Loyang, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Defu, Hougang, Serangoon North and Ang Mo Kio. The 29-kilometer MRT line will benefit more than 100,000 households and provide greater accessibility for common recreational spaces such as Changi Beach Park and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Construction for Tavistock station began in May with passenger service for Cross Island Line Phase 1 slated to commence in 2030.

