Epson WorkForce ST-C4100 Color MFP Earns a Gold Stevie Award in 2022 American Business Awards

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced the WorkForce ® ST-C4100 Supertank Color MFP won gold in the "Hardware – Peripheral" category of the Stevie® Awards presented by the 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

For small offices and remote workers, technology costs and maintenance are typically top-of-mind. With high-yield consumables, the ST-C4100 is equipped with supersized ink tanks and two years of ink guaranteed.1 It has a small, compact footprint and offers up to 90 percent savings on ink with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus ink cartridges2 – equivalent to about 90 individual ink cartridges.3

"Epson is committed to delivering businesses high-performance printing solutions that are reliable and cost-effective," said Kaila Murphy, product manager, Business Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "The recognition underscores the ST-C4100 as a revolutionary and reliable printing solution for professionals."

More about the WorkForce ST-C4100

Offering remarkable productivity for small offices and home offices, the ST-C4100, powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, delivers a fast first page out and low power consumption. It features revolutionary printing with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks and includes up to two years of ink in the box4 — enough to print up to 14,000 pages black/11,200 color.5

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

1 Product must be registered before 04/30/23. Limit 8 additional bottles of 502 inks per printer. Max 8 claims per printer. Each claim cannot contain multiple bottles of the same color. Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 200 pages (ST-C4100). Promo applies to ink only. Printer covered by Epson 2-year ltd warranty. For promo participation you must register your product.

2 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson® standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of May 2021.

3 Individual cartridges estimate based on print yields of a replacement set of black and color ink bottles as compared to Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured printers as of May 2021.

4 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 200 pages.

5 Included and replacement ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

