VIAVI Integrates Automated End User Experience Scoring and Problem Domain Isolation with ServiceNow

Scottsdale, Ariz., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced the availability of ApexNow, an app integration between VIAVI Observer Apex and ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) and Telecommunications Service Operations Management. ApexNow provides IT teams with immediate access to the VIAVI patented End User Experience (EUE) scoring model, further accelerating problem identification, analysis and resolution for users of Observer and the ServiceNow Platform®. The Observer ApexNow application is available from the ServiceNow Store today.

According to the State of the Network survey from VIAVI, NetOps and SecOps teams are managing the new work-from-anywhere paradigm, and supporting a surge in unified communications, all while reckoning with a skills gap. The ApexNow application enables technicians with varied levels of training to quickly isolate issues by network, server, application or client domain, or by physical location. The VIAVI EUE Score is underpinned by a machine learning process providing insight into the root cause of a degradation to allow for an automated remediation process to be executed using the power of the ServiceNow Platform.

"Enterprises are grappling with increasing network complexity and security threats while facing a labor and skills gap. They need to equip their workforces with intuitive tools that will speed identification and resolution of issues from anywhere," said Rohit Batra, head of telecommunications, media & technology product at ServiceNow. "The integration of the VIAVI EUE Score into the ServiceNow platform is a terrific example of such user friendliness and efficiency, enabling our joint customers to stay ahead of IT and service issues."

"Over the last year, VIAVI and ServiceNow have collaborated to allow our customers to utilize our combined technologies and enhanced product capabilities in ways that are game-changing in day-to-day operations," said Chris Labac, Vice President and General Manager, Network Performance and Threat Solutions, VIAVI. "The ApexNow App integration is one visible result of this, building on a significant partnership and a focus on bringing impactful innovations to our customers."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

