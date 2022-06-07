Inspire Insight: Free Faith-Based ESG Investment Screening Tool

FinTech Launch – Discover the Good, The Bad, and the Ugly in Your Investments

BOISE METRO, Idaho, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Insight is a new online investment screening tool that gives users instant access to biblical values data on over 24,000 stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. The free tool released by Inspire Investing, a leader in the biblically responsible investing industry, utilizes their proprietary Inspire Impact Score™ methodology that allows users to instantly measure the biblical values alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Users can screen their 401(k)s, IRAs, and other investment accounts by typing a ticker symbol or company name in the search bar at inspireinsight.com and instantly see if their investments contain unbiblical activities such as abortion or human rights issues and find alternative investments that are biblically aligned and doing good in their communities.

"It's the Google of biblically responsible ESG investing," said Robert Netzly, CEO and creator of the FinTech tool. "Many Christian investors are surprised to learn they are profiting from and supporting unbiblical activities within their investment portfolios as there has not been adequate access to the data needed to make biblically aligned investment decisions until now."

Other organizations are also leveraging this technology. For example, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), one of the nation's most respected and successful Supreme Court advocates for the First Amendment, has partnered with Inspire Insight to launch the Viewpoint Diversity Score Business Index. As featured in the WSJ and Daily Wire, Jeremy Tedesco, Senior legal counsel for ADF said, "the Index is the first comprehensive benchmark designed to measure corporate respect for religious and ideological diversity in the market, workplace, and public square."

"This is exactly why we built the Inspire Insight technology," said Netzly. "To provide the information needed to address the poignant need in the financial industry to apply a faith-based worldview to the growing field of ESG screening data."

About the Inspire Impact Score

The Inspire Impact Score is an objective scoring model that considers the negative and positive impact a given company has on its communities, customers, workplace, and the world. This qualitative data is evaluated by the rigorous, rules-based methodology which returns the final score ranging from -100 to 100, where 100 is considered a highly biblically aligned company, and a company with a score of -100 lie contrary to biblical principles. These factors contribute to the Inspire Impact score being the most comprehensive biblical ESG investing screening tool. A company with a high Inspire Impact Score typically is one of integrity, a blessing to their environment, society, and the world.

"The Inspire Impact Score is not meant to "anoint" a company as "holy," or "Christian," but rather seeks to provide a simple method to compare the relative alignment of companies with a broad set of commonly used biblical, faith-based investment screening issues," commented Robert Netzly.

For serious investors and FinTech enthusiasts that enjoy granular mechanics, Inspire released a whitepaper on the scoring methodology and how it is calculated.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading provider of biblically responsible, faith-based ESG (environmental, social, and governance)1 investments and is the creator of the globally recognized Inspire Impact Score™, which investors around the world use to measure the biblical alignment of their investments according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

Inspire ranked #3 in the "Top 50 fastest growing RIA firms" by FA Magazine two years in a row (2020 & 2021 report) and recognized in The Financial Times "Americas' Fastest Growing Companies" 2021 & 2022 report. Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) is $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2021.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products.

Investment advisory services are offered through Inspire Investing, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

1. Environmental criteria considers how a company performs as a steward of nature. Social criteria examine how it manages relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where it operates. Governance deals with a company's leadership, executive pay, audits, internal controls, and shareholder rights.

