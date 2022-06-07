Accedian Launches Skylight Interceptor for Network Detection and Response

Threat hunting/forensics solution harmonizes IT operations and security with common platform

MONTREAL, Canada, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accedian, a leader in performance analytics and end-user experience solutions, today announced the release of Skylight Interceptor™, the company's cloud-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution. A new addition to the Skylight solution family, this launch marks Accedian's entrance into the cybersecurity market.

Skylight Interceptor helps major enterprises and service providers protect networks by delivering prioritized, context-rich incidents that speed detection and response to security threats. It enables organizations to identify the sophisticated zero-day threats that are often missed by traditional perimeter security solutions.

Skylight Interceptor is built on Accedian's 17 years of experience in the network performance and analytics industry, managing the largest and most complex networks on the planet with the most precise, granular, and contextual data, and rich visibility. This solution bridges the gap between security and IT operations with a common platform, complementing existing security solutions and adding an essential new layer to an organization's cyber defense posture.

With Skylight Interceptor, organizations can:

Protect from tomorrow's cyber attacks… today: Skylight Interceptor provides deep visibility into network traffic, capturing and correlating metadata from both north-south and east-west as it traverses the network, protecting from zero-day attacks that other security measures may miss.

Simplify threat hunting and forensics: Gain comprehensive, high-quality network traffic data for threat hunting and the ability to search for forensic details in seconds. The solution correlates events into incidents using AI/ML to only generate alerts on legitimate cyber threats, preserving critical response time and valuable SOC resources.

Expand Zero Trust: Skylight Interceptor helps companies further extend their Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) to include a vital new layer of contextual, real-time data integration. It adds a powerful new tool to enrich the speed and accuracy of their overall threat triage and evaluation process.

Russell Cook, Managing Director, Sire, said: "For almost 30 years, we've been providing managed services to help companies get the most out of their IT. Our customers need unparalleled visibility and control to stay ahead of evolving threats. Skylight Interceptor enables our customers both real-time network detection and response (NDR) and network performance visibility in the same platform."

Richard Piasentin, Chief Marketing and Chief Strategy Officer, Accedian, said: "Skylight Interceptor helps organizations eliminate blind spots that are often missed by traditional perimeter security - in the cloud, on-premises and on remote sites - using the same Skylight sensors that are deployed for performance analytics. Skylight Interceptor builds on Accedian's years of experience to deliver a true NetSecOps solution."

