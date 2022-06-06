Comerica Bank Adds to Retail Bank Leadership Team

DALLAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced the appointment of James Johnson as Senior Vice President, Director, Retail Risk Management & Operations and Theresa Bazan as Senior Vice President, Director, Sales Enablement. Both will report to Cassandra McKinney, Executive Vice President, Executive Director, Retail Bank.

"We are thrilled to add James and Theresa to our Retail leadership team," said McKinney. "The retail banking landscape continues to evolve, and through their leadership and expertise we can further enhance the deep alignment of our operational initiatives to meet the growing demands of our business."

James Johnson

Johnson will be responsible for the oversight of risk management processes and controls across the Retail Bank. He will also serve as the strategic leader for operational and execution initiatives.

With a career that spans more than 15 years, Johnson brings with him extensive experience in developing risk and operational strategies. In his most recent role as Vice President, Head of Digital Risk and Operations, Digital Channels for First Republic Bank, he led programs to identify, measure and mitigate risk, while providing sound solutions for secure delivery of digital banking products and services. Prior to First Republic Bank, he also served in risk management roles at Prosper Marketplace, Bank of the West and FDIC.

Johnson earned his bachelor's from Pfeiffer University in North Carolina, and master's degree from the University of Phoenix. He also earned his Graduate Certificate in Banking from the University of Washington. Johnson holds designations as a Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC); Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE); Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA); and Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP).

Theresa Bazan

Bazan enters the newly established position of Senior Vice President, Director, Sales Enablement after serving as the Senior Vice President, Regional Director for Central/South Texas Regional Director for 15 years. In her prior role, she led Comerica's key Central and South Texas markets, which include Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Kerrville, helping to deliver enhanced customer experience, fulfill established business goals and achieve operational efficiencies.

In her new role, Bazan will work to enhance the effective delivery of solutions for small business and consumer customers by developing strategies, processes and support tools for bankers to achieve their goals and objectives.

Bazan is an active member of the community, serving as President of Dress for Success Houston, Women's Corporate Guild. She is also a Vincentian with the St. Vincent De Paul Society, through which she provides financial support for and assesses the needs of individuals. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist School of Banking in Texas.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

