Comcast Technology Solutions Selected by Deutsche Telekom as Centralized Cloud Management Platform For Magenta TV

Magenta TV, now powered by Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud TV Suite, to provide consumers with broad access to TV shows and movies across connected devices and markets

DENVER and BONN, Germany, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, announced today that its Cloud TV Suite is being deployed as the new back-end platform for Deutsche Telekom's Magenta TV in selected markets. Deployments began in Austria and will be phased across other Deutsche Telekom markets throughout 2022.

Comcast Technology Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Comcast Technology Solutions) (PRNewswire)

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. Magenta TV combines conventional TV, media and video libraries, streaming services, and exclusive content for subscribers with advanced features like time shifted viewing, show restarts, replays, and more. Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud TV Suite provides a unified platform and common architecture to power Magenta TV services across set-top boxes, connected TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablets.

"At Deutsche Telekom, we are committed to delivering the ultimate, world-class TV entertainment experience, which centers around the customer, through Magenta TV. This means deploying the most modern, flexible, and scalable back-end management system," said Pedro Bandeira, Vice President of Product and New Business at Deutsche Telekom. "We selected Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud TV Suite because of its ability to address our needs with market-proven reliability and efficiency. Moving to this advanced new platform will enable us to further harmonize our product roadmaps, accelerate new service delivery, and enable consistent and seamless experiences across devices and our markets."

"Deutsche Telekom is a global leader in product innovation and customer experience across Europe and around the world," said Ken Klaer, President of Comcast Technology Solutions and Executive Vice President of Comcast Cable. "We are extremely honored that they selected our team to help support the next-generation of Magenta TV by adopting our versatile Cloud TV Suite. We have an incredibly strong and collaborative relationship with Deutsche Telekom, and we look forward to helping them execute on their vision for the future."

Specifically, Deutsche Telekom will use the Cloud TV Suite to provide a comprehensive video management platform for centralized ingest of video assets; easy workflow management; multi-language metadata management; video processing; content protection; entitlements, availability windows, and rights enforcement; data analytics and insights; and publishing across devices. In addition, Comcast Technology Solutions is providing a 24x7 service level agreement (SLA) and dedicated support team committed to the success of Deutsche Telekom.

To learn more about the entire CTSuite, including the Cloud TV Suite, visit: https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/ctsuite. More information about Deutsche Telekom is available at https://www.telekom.com.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly-changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions