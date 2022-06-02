Overjet CEO Wardah Inam Named One of Incisal Edge's Top 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry

Recognition marks Dr. Inam's second inclusion on Incisal Edge's annual list

BOSTON , June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Wardah Inam, CEO and co-founder of Overjet, has been named one of Incisal Edge's Top 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry , in recognition of Dr. Inam's continued leadership in moving the dental industry forward and contributions in pioneering transformational AI technologies that advance patient care. Now in its sixth year, the annual list recognizes the innovators and movers and shakers who are making a dramatic impact in driving dentistry forward.

"I'm honored by Incisal Edge's inclusion, which is really a recognition of the incredible work the team at Overjet is doing in advancing patient care through continued dental innovations in AI," said Dr. Inam.

Under Dr. Inam's leadership, 2022 saw a year of extraordinary growth and momentum for Overjet, most recently securing a landmark second FDA clearance . Today, Overjet's revolutionary products are used not only by some of the largest dental groups like Dental Care Alliance, Mortenson Dental Partners, and Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics but also by some of the major insurance carriers to more efficiently process claims, covering 75 million Americans. Amid the explosive customer demand for its FDA-cleared dental AI software, Overjet raised nearly $70 million in 2021, catapulting the company to a $425 million valuation. Since founding Overjet in 2018, Dr. Inam has built Overjet into a global leader in dental AI solutions that is on a quest to improve oral health by creating a future that is clinically precise, efficient, and patient-centric.

The annual list, curated by Incisal Edge, features a selection of the dental industry's top influencers, including doctors, executives, innovators and educators that includes Stanley Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Henry Schein; James "Wells" Hutchison, President and CEO, Delta Dental Plans Association; Natalia Chalmers, Chief Dental Officer, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and the CEOs of Heartland Dental, Aspen Dental, Pacific Dental Services, and MB2 Dental. Read more on Incisal Edge's profile of Dr. Wardah Inam here .

About Overjet

Overjet is the global leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both payers and providers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies, and integrates actionable insights into systems and workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between payers, providers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from the MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has assembled the largest and most seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Every day, some of the largest DSOs and insurance companies rely on accurate information provided by Overjet to deliver care and service to patients. Learn more at www.overjet.com .

About Incisal Edge

Incisal Edge magazine is dedicated to helping readers get an edge — and keep it — in the fast-changing world of healthcare and business. Published by Benco Dental since 1997, Incisal Edge curates the industry's most progressive thought leadership to concisely and compellingly deliver the latest in dental innovations and the people behind them. Known for its "40 Under 40 — America's Best Young Dentists," which highlights the country's brightest rising stars, the magazine's content includes "The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry," plus columns and features packed with sharp advice, expert success tips on everything from marketing to operations, and the latest clinical advances and essential tools for practicing and living smarter. Incisal Edge magazine's print edition reaches 130,000 readers quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine. Incisaledgemagazine.com leads with dynamic visuals and follows with exclusive web content, an improved mobile experience, and a centralized nomination hub for the magazine's signature awards.Learn more www.incisaledgemagazine.com

