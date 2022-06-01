Microbion Corporation Announces Data Highlighting In Vitro Activity of Pravibismane in NTM, including Activity Against NTM Causing Intracellular Infections, to be Presented at the Colorado Mycobacteria Conference 2022

Microbion Corporation Announces Data Highlighting In Vitro Activity of Pravibismane in NTM, including Activity Against NTM Causing Intracellular Infections, to be Presented at the Colorado Mycobacteria Conference 2022

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Microbion Corporation today announced that the company will present a poster highlighting the in vitro activity of pravibismane against M. avium and M. abscessus non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) at the Colorado Mycobacteria Conference 2022: Focus on NTM conference taking place from May 31 to June 3, 2022, at Colorado State University. The objectives of the in vitro study were: 1) Determine antimicrobial activity of pravibismane against M. avium and M. abscessus; and 2) investigate the ability of pravibismane to reduce intracellular NTM burden in infected human cell lines.

The poster highlights:

In broth culture, pravibismane demonstrated most potent MIC of 0.3125 µg/ml against M. avium and M. abscessus , superior to control drugs rifampin and amikacin, respectively.





Pravibismane demonstrated an MIC of 0.3125 µg/mL and 0.625 µg/mL and against M. avium and M. abscessus intracellular infection in THP-1 cells, respectively.





As low as 2.5 µg/mL pravibismane reduces intracellular M. avium 2285R (MDR) and M. abscessus 1153 (MDR) burden, superior to 20 µg/mL rifampin and amikacin control drugs, respectively.





Pravibismane treatment is not toxic to THP-1 and A549 cells (≥95% cell viability).

Poster presentation details:

Title: In vitro activity of pravibismane against Mycobacterium abscessus and Mycobacterium avium strains Authors: Brett Baker1; Patricia A. McKernan1; Jeffrey Millard1; Jennifer LH Johnson1; Chelsea Peterson2;

Deepshikha Verma2; Diane J. Ordway2

1Microbion Corporation, Bozeman, MT, USA

2Mycobacteria Research Laboratories; Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Pathology; Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO, USA Date/time: June 1, 15:30 – 18:00 MDT and June 2, 15:15 – 17:00 MDT



Location: Lory Student Center ballroom





Pravibismane is the first in a new class of anti-infective drugs structurally unrelated to other clinically utilized antibiotics. With a novel mechanism of action, pravibismane shuts down bacterial ATP production thereby halting global bacterial cellular metabolism. Pravibismane exhibits broad-spectrum, potent in vitro activity against chronic respiratory infection-relevant pathogens and their biofilms including NTM, multidrug resistant P. aeruginosa and MRSA. An inhalation formulation of pravibismane is on track to initiate first-in-human studies in early 2023. Financial support for IND-enabling studies for this program was provided by CARB-X.

Non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary infection is an orphan lung disease that may affect as many as nearly 180,000 individuals annually in the United States and its incidence is increasing.1 NTM symptoms include cough, sputum production, dyspnea, hemoptysis, fever, night sweats, depression, fatigue, malaise, and weight loss.2 Current NTM guidelines recommend using combinations of chronic, systemic antibiotic therapies that are potentially associated with adverse effects with long term use. The presence of biofilms produced by NTM further complicates treatment regimens and duration.3 Significant unmet needs exist to develop more effective antibiotics with less toxicity, eliminate intravenous methods of delivering antibiotics, shorten duration of treatment, and reduce patients' burden of disease.4, 5

References:

Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the Cooperative Agreement Number IDSEP160030 from ASPR/BARDA and by awards from Wellcome Trust and Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research, as administrated by CARB-X. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, other funders, or CARB-X.

About Microbion

Microbion is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutic compounds to improve the lives of patients with rare and serious diseases. Microbion's lead drug candidate, pravibismane, is the first product in this new class and has a novel mechanism of action offering unique potential to address the unmet needs of chronic and severe health conditions. The Company is advancing inhaled pravibismane in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of chronic lung diseases, including non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and cystic fibrosis-related lung infections. Topical/local pravibismane is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic wounds and orthopedic infections. Pravibismane has received backing from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, NIH, US DoD, and CARB-X with over $21 million in grants. The FDA has granted pravibismane with Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and QIDP designations. Microbion Pharma Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Microbion Corporation. For more information visit: www.microbioncorp.com.

