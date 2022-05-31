Verkada Donates Security Cameras to AAPI-Owned Business in Chicago

Donation builds on an existing donation program started last year in California's Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leading security technology company based in Silicon Valley, has expanded its Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Security Camera Donation Program to the city of Chicago. Verkada will donate $100,000 in cloud-based security cameras and software licenses to AAPI-owned organizations that are seeking enhanced security in Chicago.

Verkada's Vice President of People, Dervilla Lannon, with Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce (PRNewswire)

The AAPI Security Camera Donation Program started last year to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, which increased by 73% nationwide . In response to the violence, Verkada began the initiative close to home in the Bay Area, where anti-Asian violence had increased by 567% in San Francisco alone. To date, the $100,000 camera donation has allowed for an initial 100 cameras to be deployed in Asian-owned businesses across the Bay Area — providing businesses with an extra layer of security.

The program's expansion is driven by continuing attacks and mounting concern over the personal safety of vulnerable populations across the U.S.— especially among elderly Asian Americans. In partnership with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the Chinese Mutual Aid Association (CMAA), Verkada has already allocated 40 cameras for AAPI businesses in Chicago, some of which have already been installed.

"At the CMAA, our objective is to serve the needs and enhance the well-being of immigrants and refugees of all generations, including small business," said Chettha Saetia, Director of Illinois SBDC. "With the alarming rise in violence against our community, it is vital that we have a strong first line of defense against these acts of hate. Verkada's security camera donation will help deter crime before it happens and aid the police in catching the aggressor if an attacker does strike. We hope that the donations provide these business owners with some comfort and empower them to stay open through these already difficult times. And beyond the donation of security cameras, SBDC at CMAA staff will support our small business clients through advising and connection to other financing."

"At Verkada we feel it is our duty to give back to and protect the communities in which we live, work and operate — especially when the security of those communities is at risk," said Dervilla Lennon, Head of Verkada Gives and Verkada's Vice President of People. "It has been deeply saddening to see the rise in hateful acts against Asian Americans over the past year, and we are committed to helping the community combat these unacceptable acts of hate."

All AAPI-owned or affiliated organizations are invited to apply directly through the donation page: https://www.verkada.com/aapi-security-camera-donation-program/

CMAA is a nonprofit social service agency serving the north and northwest sides of Chicago and suburbs. Learn more at www.chinesemutualaid.org

About Verkada

Verkada is the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security. Designed with simplicity, security and scalability in mind, Verkada's video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms and visitor management natively integrate with an intuitive cloud-managed platform and are virtually effortless to install, maintain and manage across thousands of sites. Verkada protects over 9,700 organizations, including more than 1000 schools, and 43 of the Fortune 500.

Verkada's Vice President of Marketing, Idan Koren, with with Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Verkada) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Verkada