Kiva Confections Continues Long-Standing Commitment to Support the LGBTQ+ Community with $100K Donation Amidst Fifth Release of the Camino 'Proud' Gummy

OAKLAND, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiva Confections , the market leader in cannabis edibles, announced today the fifth annual release of its Camino 'Proud' gummies in honor of Pride. The much-anticipated product features reimagined packaging and a brand new Passionfruit Punch flavor with Limonene, Linalool, Beta-Caryophyllene, and Alpha-Pinene terpenes for a tailored, exhilarating effect. Additionally, Kiva revealed its largest monetary contribution to date in the amount of $100,000. These funds will be allocated across four beneficiaries in support of the LGBTQ+ community, with an emphasis on championing the transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive people who are in most need of greater access to essential care. These organizations include:

"Cannabis has always been intrinsically intertwined with the LGBTQ+ community,'' said Kristi Palmer, Co-Founder of Kiva. "As a company that stands for inclusivity and acceptance, we are thrilled to partner with the FOLX HRT Care Fund and BTAC, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Transgender Law Center, and GLAAD this year. These organizations are making a profound impact at a pivotal moment in history, and we are honored to play even a small role in helping propel their missions forward."

Whereas previous year's Camino Proud packaging focused on the celebratory aspects of Pride and the LGBTQ+ community's legacy of marches, parades, and protests, this year the minds at Kiva have chosen to feature a Bay Area landmark, The Pink Triangle. Since 1996, this symbol has been erected during Pride weekend atop San Francisco's Twin Peaks. Nearly an acre in size, it can be seen for 20 miles- an education and a remembrance for all to see. The Pink Triangle brings attention to the past persecution of those in the LGBTQ+ community and reminds us to ensure that it never happens again.

Originally pioneered in 2018 by Kiva's lead product developer to pay homage to her LGBTQ+ community, the beloved and bestselling Camino 'Proud' gummy is dosed at 5mg of THC per piece, with a total of 100mg of THC per package. The limited-edition, iridescent gummies are designed to rally spirits and help individuals stand passionately proud this summer. The Passionfruit Punch Camino will be available for a limited time at select California dispensaries and via Kiva Direct beginning May 20th. The product retails for $20, while supplies last. For more information, visit kivaconfections.com or visit the brand on Instagram @madebykiva .

About Kiva Confections:

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area, California home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, chews, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought-after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a passionate customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH, OK, MA, and HI.

About FOLX Health:

Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary, and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

About Black Trans Advocacy Coalition:

The National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition (BTAC) is the only social justice organization led by Black trans people to collectively address the inequities faced in the Black transgender human experience. BTAC works to end poverty and discrimination faced in health, employment, housing, and education. For more information, visit www.blacktrans.org

About the Los Angeles LGBT Center:

Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. We are an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and the struggle to build a better world; a world in which LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society.

About the Transgender Law Center:

TLC is the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures. Grounded in legal expertise and committed to racial justice, TLC employs community-driven strategies to keep transgender and gender nonconforming people alive, thriving, and fighting for our rights. For more information please visit https://transgenderlawcenter.org/ .

About GLAAD:

GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.

