Gen.G and 1Password Partner to Reinforce Importance of Online Security in Gaming

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization, Gen.G , and human-centric security leader, 1Password , are partnering to launch 'Quest for the Lost Console' – a series of seven web-based puzzles with the goal of helping bridge the often forgotten notion of making the online world a safer place for everyone.

The first two puzzles in the 'Quest for the Lost Console' scavenger hunt are now available, with the remaining four puzzles to follow over the next two weeks. Each escape-room-style puzzle will be tied to a Gen.G content creator or friend of Gen.G. Talent includes streamers such as PeterPark, BeccaTilts, Stanz, and NickiTaylor. Upon release of a puzzle, talent will unveil details of the challenge along with a hint to solve the associated puzzle. Participating content creators will also be mailed a physical puzzle to solve alongside fans and the Gen.G community via streaming, with the hint revealed to those who join the stream.

"It's easy to forget something as basic as making sure your passwords are up to date and secure," said Julien Benichou, Senior Director of Partnership Strategy and Execution at Gen.G. "We're hoping that by partnering with 1Password to create 'Quest For The Lost Console,' we have found a fun and engaging way to keep password security top of mind."

Participants in 'Quest for the Lost Console' will be automatically entered into prize giveaways as they solve each puzzle. In addition to two PS5 grand prizes, additional prizes include 70+ 1Password for Families memberships, over $1,200 in Amazon Gift Cards and exclusive 1Password x Gen.G merchandise. Residents of the United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France and Belgium will be eligible for prizing.

"We're on a mission to bring human-centric security to everyone and deliver on the promise of making security as convenient as possible – whether you're at work or playing your favorite game at home," said Raj Sarkar, Chief Marketing Officer at 1Password. "Partnering with Gen.G on this series of online puzzles is a fun and interactive reminder of how using unique and complex passwords for your various accounts is an easy first step on the path to a more secure life online."

Gen.G's partnership announcement with 1Password comes on the heels of a two-year partnership with Nimble Neuron – a first of its kind partnership between a game developer and esports organization. Gen.G continues to seek partnership opportunities with organizations that their fans can engage with and are genuinely interested in – with the goal of leveraging the power of gaming and esports to engage and educate its community.

