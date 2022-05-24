Formstack Launches 2022 State of Digital Maturity: Advancing Workflow Automation Report

New research reveals only 4% of organizations have achieved a fully digitized and automated workplace

FISHERS, Ind., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formstack , a no-code workplace productivity platform that empowers anyone to digitize what matters, automate workflows and fix processes, today announced the findings of its 2022 State of Digital Maturity: Advancing Workflow Automation report . The report explores how well leading organizations are digitizing processes, automating workflows, and improving efficiencies and why these are crucial to meet customer and employee needs.

Data from a survey led by Mantis Research of 2,000 U.S. knowledge workers shows that even after two years of reacting and adapting to the pandemic, most organizations are still experiencing negative impacts on their workforce. While most companies are on their way to becoming digitally mature, only 4% have reached the ideal of a fully automated and digitized workplace. Organizations that aren't as digitally mature are negatively impacted by productivity, employee retention and customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, 51% of workers report spending at least two hours per day on repetitive, manual tasks. Considering that the average annual wage in the U.S. is $53,383, if an employee wastes two hours per workday on those inefficient tasks, it could cost the organization more than $13,000 each year. For an organization of 100 employees, this number can soar to more than $1.3 million.

"When striving for optimal digital maturity, organizations must take a hard look at how their culture, workflow digitization, technology and team alignment stack up," said Formstack CEO Chris Byers . "Identifying where your organization stands within these key pillars is the first step to improving efficiency and empowering employees. Employees who become less bogged down with manual, repetitive tasks can spend more time working on projects that deliver significant impact and improve the customer experience."

The report identifies what digitally mature organizations do differently:

Build cultures that embrace change —83% feel empowered to continually innovate and test new ideas.

Prioritize eliminating paper —73% have digitized all forms and documents.

Focus on improving the customer experience —80% understand that customers prefer digital experiences and find it easier to meet customer expectations.

Use automation to reduce busywork and turnover —60% spend one hour or less on inefficient tasks, increasing workforce efficiency.

Remove technical roadblocks —61% rarely or never have projects delayed due to a lack of technical resources.

Empower employees with no-code tools—84% provide employees with no-code tools to automate processes.

"To achieve optimal digital maturity, the focus has to be on the overall experience," said Tom Hoffman, practice director at Crowe . "Employees and customers expect exceptional experiences in every encounter. Technology can make that happen. When we engage people and co-design solutions around their experiences, then culture, technology, teams and digitization align."

For a deeper look into the current state of digital maturity across industries and departments, and what organizations can do to advance their stage of digital maturity, read the 2022 State of Digital Maturity: Advancing Workflow Automation report here .

Methodology

2022 State of Digital Maturity: Advancing Workflow Automation is a report created by Formstack in partnership with Mantis Research. Data in this report came from an online survey fielded via a panel in February 2022. 2,000 full and part-time knowledge workers in the U.S responded to this survey. All respondents are involved in workflows and use a computer at work.

About Formstack

Formstack is a secure workplace productivity platform built to produce ingenious solutions to the everyday work that slows organizations down. From eliminating paper forms to breaking digital silos, Formstack empowers anyone to quickly and easily build custom forms, create documents, and collect eSignatures—all without code. Launched in 2006, Formstack is trusted by over 25,000+ organizations worldwide—including Cleveland Clinic, NHL, Netflix, Twitter, and Butler University—to digitize what matters, automate workflows, and fix processes. To learn more, visit www.formstack.com.

