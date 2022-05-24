BIOLASE CEO SHARES VISION FOR KINDLER, GENTLER DENTISTRY WITH CUSTOMERS AROUND THE WORLD

"CEO on the Go" John Beaver visits with customers and future customers, gathering feedback and sharing BIOLASE's commitment to minimally-invasive dentistry for dentists & patients

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, shared today that CEO John Beaver will continue his global "CEO on the Go" customer visit initiative throughout the year.

"The CEO on the Go program was created to get valued feedback from customers around the world, and help share our vision of creating kinder, gentler oral health care for dental professionals and their patients," said BIOLASE President and CEO John Beaver. "This program gives us direct feedback from dentists globally around how our products are delivering on this promise, and how we can continue to innovate on our market-leading dental laser technology. I am always amazed at the benefits our Waterlase technology provides in real-life settings. Recently, I watched a dentist use the Waterlase iPlus to remove 19 veneers in one sitting in less than 30 minutes! Without the laser, the dentist told me this would have been an-all day affair resulting in much more patient discomfort.

"My travels this year have further confirmed my belief that what we are incorporating as strategy at BIOLASE today is accelerating the adoption curve of our game-changing technology. With over 70% of our U.S. Waterlase sales being to new customers over the last twelve months, I am convinced that our investment in education, training and the Waterlase Exclusive Trial Program is working."

Through the "CEO on the Go" program, John has visited over 50 dentists and their respective teams to date. Over 50 more visits are planned for the remainder of the year, throughout the U.S., with visits planned internationally in 2023.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

