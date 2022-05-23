Win Stuff
World Champion Magnus Carlsen Joins SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia for the Third Leg of the 2022 Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

WARSAW, Poland and ST. LOUIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Chess Tour (GCT) has confirmed the field for the SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia leg that will include six full tour participants and four wildcards. Reigning World Champion Magnus Carlsen, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, headlines the field and will be joined by former FIDE World Champion Veselin Topalov. Rounding out the wildcards will be 2021 Tata Steel winner GM Jorden van Foreest and top Croatian GM Ivan Saric.

The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia is sponsored by the Superbet Foundation and will include 9 rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz chess for a total prize fund of $175,000.

"The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will feature quite unique competition," said GCT Executive Director Michael Khodarkovsky. "Fans can expect five days of exhilarating chess demonstrated by the best players in the world. We are especially excited to watch World Champion Magnus Carlsen compete in this event and later this year at the Sinquefield Cup hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club."

The SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia will be held in Zagreb, Croatia at the Westin Zagreb from July 19-24, 2022 with rounds beginning at 3:00 p.m. daily (CET). The tournament broadcast will be available on grandchesstour.org.

SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz Croatia


#

Player Name

Player Type

Country

FIDE Rating

URS Rating






1

Magnus Carlsen

Wildcard

NOR

2864

2862






2

Alireza Firouzja

Full Tour Player

FRA

2804

2781






3

Ian Nepomniachtchi

Full Tour Player

FID

2773

2792






4

Wesley So

Full Tour Player

USA

2778

2797






5

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Full Tour Player

AZE

2776

2768






6

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Full Tour Player

FRA

2761

2791






7

Leinier Dominguez

Full Tour Player

USA

2756

2751






8

Jorden Van Foreest

Wildcard

NED

2714

2684






9

Veselin Topalov

Wildcard

BLG

2730

2662






10

Ivan Saric

Wildcard

CRO

2693

2684






The confirmed fields for the 2022 Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz and the Sinquefield Cup will be announced when they become available.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-champion-magnus-carlsen-joins-superunited-rapid--blitz-croatia-for-the-third-leg-of-the-2022-grand-chess-tour-in-zagreb-301553281.html

SOURCE Saint Louis Chess Club

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.