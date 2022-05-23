Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

WIXOM, Mich., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) ("Rockwell Medical" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management, today announced that Russell Ellison, M.D., M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at H.C. Wainwright's Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, May 24th at 3:30 PM ET.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.rockwellmed.com, and will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients' lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

