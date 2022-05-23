Penske Truck Leasing Opens New, State-of-the-Art Facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

READING, Pa. , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in Cranbury, New Jersey. Located at 2682 US 130 North, near exit 8 and 8A of the N.J. Turnpike and U.S. Route 1, it is the first-ever, ground-up build in its South Plainfield District.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"We've outgrown the South Brunswick facility by 10-fold in the past 30-years," said Mike Duquette, New York Metro area vice president for Penske Truck Leasing. "When we first opened, the location serviced nearly 200 vehicles out of two truck bays – now, three decades later, we service over 2,000 vehicles out of three truck bays; this new state-of-the-art facility was eminent. The expansion of business occurred due to significant market growth in the region and the unparalleled service provided by Penske technicians and the district team to retain and grow the business."

The location is 22,995-square-feet and sits on 9.62 acres. It features five drive-thru bays with 10 service areas and is complimented by an additional 10 covered service areas hugging the facility. It also has an automated wash bay, and a full-service three lane fuel island.

Penske currently employs over 40 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, fueler and wash bay attendants, customer service representatives, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Cranbury area and at other Penske locations across North America visit penske.jobs for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 373,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

