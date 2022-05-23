OUTCOME GROUP TEAMS UP WITH JESSUP UNIVERSITY TO MANAGE AND EXPAND THEIR STUDENT LENDING PROGRAM

Agreement increases educational access and program size to $10 million, serving up to 400 low-income students per year, each year they are in college

ROCKLIN, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcome Group Inc. (Outcome), an outcome-based education financing company, announced today that they will manage Jessup University's outcome-based financing program.

As part of this agreement, Outcome will work with Jessup to significantly scale up the program, reducing out-of-pocket costs for up to 400 students a year. Outcome's mission is to support the creation and expansion of sustainable, outcome-based lending and tuition receivables programs, increasing access to quality education. An outcomes-based loan or tuition deferment directly aligns repayment to a students' career success. Students only repay the obligation if they earn above a predetermined level of income after they leave school. Monthly payments vary with their income, ensuring they are always affordable.

"We're listening to the concerns of students and families doing their best to make a college education a reality," said Gordon Flinn, Jessup's Vice President of Resource Development. "Innovations like outcomes-based financing make a Jessup education more accessible. We chose Outcome Group after a comprehensive national review of potential strategic partners. The factors driving the decision include their deep commitment to student service, analytic capabilities, and their extensive higher education experience."

The University has been a national leader in providing outcomes-based lending options to their students, and Outcome Group is excited to partner with Jessup to enhance and expand this important program.

As a nationally-ranked Christian university, Jessup equips students to become whole and flourishing individuals by exposing them to a broad cross-section of knowledge in science, social science, and the humanities and through lifelong academic support, professional development, spiritual formation, and community. (jessup.edu)

