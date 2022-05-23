Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation Announces 2022 Global Teen Leaders

34 Global Teen Leaders from 23 countries to gather and tackle the planet's most pressing issues

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile Rodgers' We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is honored to announce the 2022 Three Dot Dash Global Teen Leaders (GTLs), representing 23 countries on 5 continents. Thirty-four (34) teens were selected for their social good innovations, organizations, projects and promise for a more just, equitable and peaceful future.

Collectively, their work addresses all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

These extraordinary young people are: Creating pipelines in the tech sector for marginalized populations in Nigeria; Ensuring a safe right to education in Israel and Palestine; Democratizing healthcare by creating novel, patented care diagnostics for disease prevention in Canada; Reducing pollution in ocean waters off India; Combatting the taboo surrounding menstrual, sexual and reproductive health in rural Peru; Providing women with digital ID for safety and strength in their socioeconomic development in Kenya, and so much more.

The 2022 GTLs will convene virtually from July 11 – August 12, 2022 for WAFF's 14th Three Dot Dash Just Peace Summit.

"The world is in a very dangerous place – environmentally, economically, politically, combined with systemic inequity and injustice permeating throughout. We need global cooperation to effectively address these issues, and we need to look to our global youth for their ideas, solutions and actions to save our planet. They don't believe in the word "NO". They believe that anything is possible, and they ACT on it. We are honored to bring the 2022 Global Teen Leaders (GTLs) into our WAFF community of hundreds of GTL Alumni and Mentors. Working independently and in collaboration across borders and cultures the GTLs remain our hope for the now, and the future. We remain grateful to our partners, SAP and Susan Rockefeller for continuing to believe in the power of our global youth." – Nile Rodgers & Nancy Hunt, Co-Founders, We Are Family Foundation

"At SAP, we want to make a more sustainable world possible. For us, that means creating positive economic, social, and environmental impact within planetary boundaries – and this goal is shared by many. What makes it possible are value-aligned partnerships that deliver results through collective action. We Are Family Foundation is a positive force for change discovering an unending pipeline of social innovators. We are honored to continue our trusted partnership with an organization that shares our belief in the power of innovation to help the world run better and improve people's lives." – Alexandra van der Ploeg, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, SAP

"We Are Family Foundation's Three Dot Dash program is one of the most transformative experiences – supporting, amplifying and mentoring the work of global youth leaders around the world who are crucial to solving the most pressing problems facing our planet." – Susan Rockefeller, Founder, Musings

The 2022 Global Teen Leaders are:

Amna Habiba (Pakistan); Anne-Rosa Bilal (United Kingdom & Norway); Ashley Shan (United States & China); Charvi Gangwani (India & United States); Chinmayi Balusu (United States); Dhruv Patel (United States); Divin Lionel (Rwanda); Ebunoluwa Fagbenro (Nigeria & Turkey); Elizabeth Nyamwange (United States & Kenya); Ethan Bledsoe (United States); Gustavo Lombello (Brazil); I Ketut Darma Dipta (Indonesia); Isaac Somto (Nigeria); Jonathan Lam (United States & Vietnam); Kevin Zhu (United States); Laura Gomezjurado González (Colombia & Venezuela); Lívia Maria Souza da Silva (Brazil); Louise Sanches (Brazil); Luis Heredia (Peru); Luiza Louback (Brazil); Martin Shiloh Ponce Pabon (Bolivia & Argentina); Mohammad Hureini (Palestine); Nataly Belen Montesinos Canales (Peru); Nduku Louis Tebi (Cameroon); Neil Mitra (Canada); Nora Sun (United States); Sena Chang (South Korea, Japan & United States); Shreya Tandon (United States & India); Sriram Bhimaraju (India & United States); Terry Chen (China & Canada); Vaishnavi Jaiswal (India); Victor Eyo (Nigeria); Victoria Ren (United States); William Dalton (United States)

About We Are Family Foundation

We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) is a not-for-profit organization co-founded by legendary musician Nile Rodgers and is dedicated to the visions of a global family by creating programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world. Find more information on WAFF, its programs and global community at wearefamilyfoundation.org @wearefamilyfdtn

