Litehouse Launches Delicious New Dips & Spreads

SANDPOINT, Idaho, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse Inc. , a 100% employee-owned company and the No. 1 Refrigerated Salad Dressing (RSD) brand in the U.S.1, unveiled a new line of thick and creamy Litehouse Dips & Spreads which complements the brand's breadth of product offerings. The new dip and spreads line features bold flavors for every dip-worthy occasion and brings the delicious taste of Litehouse dressings to the dip and spread category.

Industry data shows that consumers are snacking more often and more frequently throughout the day2 and that 69% of consumers use sour cream-based and creamy-based dips as snacks3. These insights, combined with flavor trends and strong sales for Litehouse dressing flavors like Avocado Ranch and Homestyle Ranch, led to the development of the new line of flavor-forward dips and spreads.

The new dips and spreads are an evolution of Litehouse's popular 15 oz. Veggie Dips which historically were a leader in the creamy veggie dips category. Developed to satisfy consumers' evolving palettes, the new dips and spreads feature cleaner ingredient labels, bolder flavors, and better taste. Additionally, the packaging has been refreshed with new 12 oz. tubs featuring vibrant visuals that pop on-shelf and demonstrate product versatility.

"We are continually innovating to keep pace with flavor trends and consumer preferences," said Krystle Turnball, Brand Manager at Litehouse, Inc. "Our new dips and spreads enhance everyday meals and snacks, including expanded use cases like pizza, wings and sandwiches."

Litehouse Dips & Spreads are available in five delicious new flavors:

Homestyle Ranch is the perfect blend of sour cream, buttermilk, garlic, and onion, giving this ranch dip a classic taste that pairs well with veggies and chips.

Avocado Ranch combines real avocado, sour cream, lime juice, spices, and a kick of jalapeno that's delicious with chips and veggies or spread over a BLT.

Southwest Ranch blends buttermilk, jalapenos, and a dash of chipotle, resulting in robust flavor that will add a zesty twist to any dish.

Dilly Dip is a bright and flavorful mix of dill, sour cream, and spices that pairs perfectly with veggies and pita or spread on salmon.

Spinach Parmesan is a rich and creamy dip that combines spinach with savory parmesan cheese. This dip is a delightful complement to pretzels, bread, and crackers.

Litehouse Dips & Spreads are available in the refrigerated produce department at grocery retailers nationwide, including Kroger and Walmart, and have an SRP of $3.99.

About Litehouse:

Litehouse Inc. started in the Hope, Idaho restaurant of the Hawkins family over 50 years ago. Since then, it has become a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, manufacturing these delicious products at its five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Virginia. Litehouse offers its diverse portfolio of products through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, member stores, and value-added goods, where Litehouse products are featured in meal and salad kits. Litehouse is proud to be 100% employee-owned, and each one of the employee-owners delivers on high standards of quality and innovation.

For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com , Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , and Twitter .

1 IRI Total US MULO and Nielsen Homescan

2 Oct. 2021 Yasso & Mintel Consumer Survey

3 2021 Ibotta Insights survey

