LION ELECTRIC JOINS VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AND EPA ADMINISTRATOR MICHAEL REGAN IN OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF FEDERAL CLEAN SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today joined Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan at an event in Falls Church, Virginia for the official launch of the EPA's $5 billion Clean School Bus Program. The program is now accepting applications and will award up to $375,000 per zero-emission school bus, including the LionC, the most ordered and delivered electric school bus on the market.

"We are honored to have been invited by Vice President Harris and EPA Administrator Regan in Virginia today for the official launch of this ambitious program which will accelerate the adoption of zero-emission school buses, to the benefit of the health of our students," said Brian Piern, Chief Commercial Officer of Lion Electric. "With this $5 billion in funding the EPA is showing that zero-emission school buses are the future of student transportation, something we, at Lion, recognized when we began developing our all-electric buses over a decade ago. Lion's dedicated grants team is ready to assist customers in applying for and securing these funds, leaning on our expertise and strong track record of success."

As the leader in the zero-emission school bus market in the United States, Lion is at the forefront of the transition to clean student transportation that the Biden Administration and EPA are aiming to accelerate with the Clean School Bus Program. Lion is able to assist customers in securing this funding to deploy "made in America" buses to be built at its Joliet, Illinois manufacturing facility. This facility, which has a planned annual production capacity of up to 20,000 vehicles, will be the largest dedicated medium and heavy-duty electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the U.S. when production begins in the second half of 2022. Deploying zero-emission school buses brings healthier commutes to students while preventing exposure to hazardous particulate emissions from diesel engines, especially in underserved communities, which have historically had disproportionately poor air quality.

As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the U.S. Federal Government has dedicated $5 billion in funding to deploy zero-emission and clean school buses over the next five years. The first tranche of $500 million in funding will close on August 19, after which the EPA will distribute funds to deploy clean school buses around the country.

Under the Clean School Bus Program, priority districts can receive up to $375,000 per zero-emission bus, which can represent up to 100% of the cost of an all-electric school bus. Other eligible districts and qualifying operators can receive up to $250,000 per bus, thus largely aligning the price of an electric bus to that of a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle. Up to $20,000 per bus in charging infrastructure funding is also available for EnergyStar certified charging stations, which LionEnergy can also help customers to secure and install.

Lion Electric designs its vehicles to be 100% electric from the ground up and put its first all-electric school buses on the road in 2016. To date, Lion has deployed over 600 vehicles with over 10 million miles driven, in real world operating conditions.

More information on how Lion can help districts apply for funding is available here: https://pages.thelionelectric.com/epa-clean-school-bus-program-phase-2-lp/

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

Lion Electric, The Bright Move

Thelionelectric.com

