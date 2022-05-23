InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Lift a Heavy Battery (CHK-172)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better method of lifting a heavy rechargeable battery from its recessed cavity," said an inventor, from Riverdale, Ill., "so I invented the EASY OUT BATTERY HANDLE. My design would enhance safety by eliminating awkward maneuvers commonly experienced in order to maintain control."

The invention provides an easier way to lift a heavy battery from its confined or recessed location within power equipment. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pry the battery. As a result, it helps to prevent battery damage or leakage and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, landscapers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

