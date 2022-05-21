Idenergy Unveils Solution to Integrate More DERs onto the Grid

MONTREAL, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IdenergyTM, a Montreal-based power electronics company specializing in advanced inverters, will unveil its groundbreaking distributed low-voltage STATCOM voltage stabilizer ("IDE‑STATCOMTM"), at the Distributech trade show, Hall C | Booth: 1015, May 23-25, 2022

Designed to increase the grids' "hosting capacity" for solar PV installations and electric vehicles, Idenergy's application of its proprietary technology is intended to solve major voltage fluctuation issues in areas with high Distributed Energy Resource ("DER") penetration. Made exclusively for and controlled by utilities, the innovative IDE‑STATCOMs controls local voltage by injecting or absorbing reactive power into the grid following a volt-var curve algorithm. They are intended to be installed on the utility pole in parallel with the last distribution transformer serving a neighborhood.

Many electrical utilities, in North America and throughout the world, find themselves unable to cope with unwanted voltage fluctuations, termed "voltage violations", due to DERs. Voltage violations pose a threat to appliances, which are designed to operate with approved voltage limits only.

More information on Idenergy's IDE-STATCOM is available at:

Quotations

"This is a game-changer for utilities everywhere, as many areas - especially in the U.S.- are reaching the limits of their hosting capacity due to increased amounts of DERs.Our IDE-STATCOM, an inverter-based solution, is the key to lifting this cap and making the grid more resilient while allowing for more green energy capabilities. The market for this type of solution is huge and estimated to represent one billion dollars annually in the U.S. over the next 30 years. We are excited to be at the forefront of this energy revolution."



– Pierre Blanchet, CEO, Idenergy



Distributech Exhibitor page for Idenergy:

https://event.distributech.com/exhibitor/idenergie

About Idenergy

Idénergie inc., also known as IdenergyTM, founded in 2011, is the human capital and technology behind next generation power electronics. Its line of next-generation smart inverters will enable massive adoption of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) among homeowners with its hybrid inverter for homes and its IDE‑STATCOM voltage stabilizer for utilities. Idenergie is a private company owned in part by Ohio-based MegaJoule Ventures. It has also received funding and support from Shawinigan, Quebec-based Centre for Excellence in Energy Efficiency and the Quebec Government's Investissement Québec economic development corporation.

View original content:

SOURCE Idénergie