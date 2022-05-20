Wealth Management Solutions Sponsors Financial Literacy Events, Education

Commitment to educating future generations about personal finance among core beliefs at Wealth Management Solutions LLC, a registered investment advisory firm.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Management Solutions LLC recently sponsored two financial literacy events called "Foundations in Personal Finance" for the Newport Beach community. And, as a sponsor of the Ramsey Education Program, the firm works with two local schools to bring personal finance education to students.

Through these events and the education program, young people (and their families) learn about:

Fundamentals of finance: budgeting, saving, investing

How to design a financial future with goals and objectives in mind

"Although it's a personal finance course, it's about so much more than money. … It expedites their financial success by giving them the tools and confidence they need to manage their money successfully when they graduate. At the end of the day, isn't that what we want for today's youth?"

— Richard Riva, founder and partner at Wealth Management Solutions

About: Wealth Management Solutions LLC has been a trusted financial services firm in the Newport Beach area since 2003. For more information, contact (949) 475-9700 or info@wms-llc.com .

