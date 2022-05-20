UNLEASH America returns next week!

UNLEASH America 2022, the wor ld's #1 HR conference for senior executives, begins next week on May 25-26 , at the Marquee Ballroom, Las Vegas .

Thousands of HR, learning, recruitment and HR Technology professionals will gather in-person once again for an experience that will shape the future of work.

LONDON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UNLEASH America will welcome more than 1500 HR, Learning, Recruitment and HR Technology leaders from across North America at the world famous MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom.

After months of working with some of the brightest minds from the world of HR, UNLEASH America will kick off next week and reunite the HR community at their first in person event since 2019.

UNLEASH America will host over 80 HR big gun speakers including:

Mark Blyth , Brown University , the talented economist who predicted the advent of Brexit and Trump

Peter Hinssen , CEO of nexxworks , one of the most celebrated leaders on radical innovation worldwide

Dr. Chris Mullen , Executive Director at the The Workforce Institute, UKG , the leading workplace think tank focused on the frontline employee experience

Stephen Golden , responsible for driving the diversity, equity and inclusion strategy at YouTube

America's leading CHRO's from Tyson Foods, Bolt, Barry-Whemiller, and many more

+50 HR, Recruitment and Learning case studies from America's Leading Employers.

"We can't wait for UNLEASH America to return in-person and reunite the HR community once again. We have many inspiring sessions lined up from celebrated innovators who are shaping the Future of Work and Technology worldwide. We hope the two-day adventure in Vegas will change the way people view work as we return with our first major gathering of HR, learning and recruitment leaders from America's leading enterprises since the pandemic. In-person events will have an increasingly important role to play in the new world of hybrid work and we are here to remind everyone that the face-to-face experience is invaluable," said Marc Coleman, UNLEASH Founder and CEO. "It's been a crazy couple of years for the global HR industry, and we feel now is the right time to bring together some amazing stories, life-changing magic, friendship and tons of fun. UNLEASH will also provide a space to breathe and unravel the complexity of the HR industry ."

Deal-making and business networking at UNLEASH events is unequalled worldwide by seniority and industry influencers. UNLEASH are fired up to be working with the HR industry's market leaders sponsoring this year's show, including Oracle, IBM, ADP, Workhuman, UKG and many more.

For more information on UNLEASH America, or to come and join the best HR experience of your career, visit: https://www.unleash.ai/unleashamerica/

About UNLEASH

UNLEASH is a global digital media and events business that brings the latest news, analysis and market trends to HR, technology, learning and recruitment leaders. Since 2011, UNLEASH has served the global HR community. It drives transformation and pushes the industry forward. UNLEASH exists to inspire, connect and empower HR leaders worldwide to stay one step ahead in the fast-changing world of work.

